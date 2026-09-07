My favourite affordable smart home brand just released more smart lights – now I love it even more

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara is expanding beyond smart security with five new indoor and outdoor smart lights, announced at IFA 2026. The new range includes a floor lamp, downlight, LED strip and two outdoor lighting options, all designed to work with Aqara’s wider smart home ecosystem. Pricing and availability is to be announced later this year.

Aqara has unveiled that it’s expanding its smart lighting offering with a new range of indoor and outdoor smart lights. Announced at IFA 2026, there are five products in total, all designed to work alongside Aqara’s sensors, switches and hubs to help automate entire spaces.

The new lineup includes the Aqara Floor Lamp T1, LED Downlight T2, LED Strip T2, Outdoor String Lights H1, and Permanent Outdoor Lights H1. Every product supports both Thread and Zigbee connectivity, is Matter-enabled, and works across major smart home platforms including Apple Home, Home Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings and Homey.

As you probably know, Aqara is one of my favourite budget friendly smart home brands, so I was pretty excited to see what it’s been working on. Here’s a closer look at each of the new lights:

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

1. Aqara Floor Lamp T1

Aqara Floor Lamp T1 (Image credit: Aqara)

The Floor Lamp T1 looks similar to some of the more premium models we’ve seen before, including the Philips Hue Signe and Govee Floor Lamp Pro, but Aqara has filled its version with some impressive tech.

A new high-precision 16-bit, 5-channel chip drives 18 individually controllable zones, allowing for cinematic-looking colour transitions. It also has an ultra-wide tuneable white range of 2,000K to 9,000K, whilst brightness reaches up to 1,000 lumens, giving you everything from warm lighting to brighter everyday illumination.

2. Aqara LED Downlight T2

Aqara LED Downlight T2 (Image credit: Aqara)

Following on from Aqara’s Ceiling Light T1M, the new LED Downlight T2 has an ultra thin profile, making it a good option for low ceilings and relatively straightforward retrofits.

There are also two versions to choose from – the RGB CCT version for both mood lighting and everyday use, with a 2,000K-9,000K range and support for 16 million colours. Alternatively, the simpler CCT version focuses on reliable everyday illumination, with brightness reaching up to 1,200 lumens.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like Aqara’s other lights, the LED Downlight T2 also has power-off memory, meaning it can return to the exact lighting state you had set before a power outage.

3. Aqara LED Strip T2

Aqara LED Strip T2 (Image credit: Aqara)

The new LED Strip T2 is another evolution of one of Aqara’s existing lighting products. It’s flexible and trimmable, making it easy to fit under cabinets, behind furniture or wherever you want to add a bit of ambient lighting.

It has 108 LEDs per metre, along with a 16-bit, 5-channel chip and 18 independently controllable zones every three metres. That means it can produce smooth colour gradients as well as music-synchronised effects, which should help keep things feeling a little more dynamic than your average static LED strip.

4. Aqara Outdoor String Lights H1

Aqara Outdoor String Lights H1 (Image credit: Aqara)

The Outdoor String Lights H1 are particularly interesting because they mark Aqara’s first move into outdoor lighting.

The weatherproof string lights feature individually controllable zones, allowing you to create richer lighting effects across patios, decks and other outdoor spaces. They also offer an ultra-wide 2,000K-9,000K colour temperature range, so you can switch between warm evening lighting and brighter illumination.

As you’d expect from Aqara, the lights can be automated based on the time of day, environmental conditions or triggers from other Aqara devices.

5. Aqara Permanent Outdoor Lights H1

Aqara Permanent Outdoor Lights H1 (Image credit: Aqara)

Finally, there’s the Permanent Outdoor Lights H1, which is essentially a permanent version of the model I just mentioned.

Designed to be installed once and left in place, the system can be adapted for different occasions using one-tap presets and independently controlled LEDs. It’s also extendable and cuttable, so you can fit it to different rooflines, whilst its weatherproof design means it’s built for year-round outdoor use.

We’re still waiting on pricing, but based on Aqara’s previous smart lights and wider product range, I’m expecting these to be relatively affordable – especially compared with the likes of Philips Hue and Govee.

I’ll update this article as soon as we know more about pricing and availability.