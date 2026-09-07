Snow Peak used a traditional Japanese dyeing trick to make its new ripstop collection look ridiculously good

Ripstop fabric is usually chosen because it’s tough, lightweight and practical, but Snow Peak’s new KASURI Ripstop collection proves it can look pretty special, too.

Part of the Japanese brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 range, the new garments consist of a jacket, shirt and trousers made from technical ripstop fabric with an unusual dye treatment that makes the familiar grid pattern much more prominent.

The result looks particularly good in Dark Purple, with a slightly washed, textured appearance that feels much less clinical than the flat colours typically associated with technical nylon.

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KASURI Ripstop Shirt (Image credit: Snow Peak)

Snow Peak says the idea is inspired by traditional Japanese kasuri weaving.

The material is dyed using a process that keeps the reinforcement threads from taking up colour the same way as the surrounding fabric.

Those threads therefore remain subtly lighter, allowing the ripstop structure to show through.

It gives the material an almost woven quality from a distance, while retaining the durability you'd expect from ripstop.

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Technical clothing without the technical look

The KASURI Ripstop Jacket is probably the most obviously outdoorsy piece in the collection.

It gets a large main storage pocket with smaller compartments layered over it, while a substantial ventilation panel runs across the rear to help release heat when you're moving.

That rear vent carries over to the KASURI Ripstop Shirt, which has a roomy fit designed to accommodate layers underneath.

Snow Peak has also added a side utility pocket, turning what initially looks like a fairly simple overshirt into something much more suited to camping, hiking and travelling.

KASURI Ripstop Pants (Image credit: Snow Peak)

The KASURI Ripstop Pants continue the same functional approach, with a large main pocket supported by smaller storage compartments and adjustable drawcords at the hems.

Snow Peak's Japanese product information also specifies ventilation around the waist to help heat escape.

The KASURI Ripstop collection is part of Snow Peak's Autumn-Winter 2026 collection and is now available from Snow Peak UK in Dark Purple, Light Blue and Black, in sizes S to XL.

The shirt costs £150, the trousers £145 and the jacket £180.