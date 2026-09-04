Salomon’s XT-Evo trainers bring a futuristic racing upper to its proven trail platform with Quicklace and Mud Contagrip

Salomon has given its XT line a fairly dramatic rethink for 2026 with the launch of the new XT-Evo.

The new sneakers feature an entirely new silhouette, and although they keep plenty of familiar technology underneath, they look considerably more futuristic than the XT-4 and XT-6.

The XT-Evo first appeared in early August as part of a collaboration with New York fashion and sneaker retailer/brand Kith.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

At the time, Kith described the two limited-edition colourways, which launched alongside its &Kin Fall 2026 collection, as an “all-new” Salomon silhouette.

XT-Evo Alloy / Castlerock / FTW Silver (Image credit: Salomon)

Those were followed on 2 September by Salomon's own launch, comprising three considerably easier-to-find versions priced at £175 in the UK and $200 in the US.

Same bones, sharper edges

If you've spent any time looking at Salomon's Sportstyle shoes, you'll probably recognise what's underneath all that new bodywork.

The XT-Evo takes the tooling from the hugely popular XT-6 and places an entirely new racing-inspired upper on top.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

XT-Evo Black / Fiery Red / White (Image credit: Salomon)

It combines breathable mesh and liquid rubber, creating a layered, almost skeletal cage that gives the new shoe its distinctive look.

There's still a surprising amount of proper trail-shoe hardware underneath it.

Salomon has equipped the XT-Evo with its Agile Chassis System, which works with an EnergyCell midsole to provide cushioning and stability, plus a deeply lugged Mud Contagrip outsole designed to find purchase on loose and uneven surfaces.

There's also the brand's familiar Quicklace system, SensiFit construction, an internal EndoFit sleeve and a moulded OrthoLite sockliner.

Black / Black / Asphalt (Image credit: Salomon)

Although Salomon categorises it as a Sportstyle sneaker rather than a current trail-running shoe, those ingredients give the XT-Evo far more outdoor DNA than your average lifestyle trainer.

It weighs 365g per shoe and has a 10mm heel-to-toe drop, so it's not particularly dainty either.

The launch range includes three unisex colourways: Black / Fiery Red / White, which leans into the shoe's racing aesthetic; a quieter Alloy / Castlerock / FTW Silver version; and a stealthy Black / Black / Asphalt option.

All three are available now directly from Salomon UK, Salomon US and Salomon EU for £175 / $200 / €190 (~AU$278).