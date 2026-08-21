The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3 has gone off-road, and trail runners are going to love it

Adidas has taken inspiration from one of its most advanced road racing shoes and sent it into the mountains.

The new Agravic Speed Ultra Evo brings technology developed for the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 to trail running, creating what adidas calls its fastest trail running shoe ever.

The Agravic Speed Ultra Evo borrows the ENERGYRIM technology first introduced in the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, adapting it for the unpredictable demands of trail racing.

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It lets each side of the shoe move independently and is said to improve adaptability across uneven terrain while increasing stability and energy return.

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While road racing shoes can focus purely on efficiency and speed, trail shoes must be able to handle rocks, roots, climbs, and technical descents, so the company had to rethink how the technology works off smooth tarmac.

Weighing an average of 250g, the Agravic Speed Ultra Evo is around 5% lighter than the Agravic Speed Ultra 2, while adidas claims it delivers more than 10% greater energy return and a 1% improvement in running economy.

(Image credit: adidas)

Underfoot, the shoe uses a moulded LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole, designed to deform 15% more while maintaining stability.

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A tuned rocker geometry and landing platform are intended to create smoother transitions and more confidence when moving quickly over varied surfaces.

The upper has also been engineered for long-distance racing, using a soft, one-way stretch woven material with an integrated debris-protection collar and minimal stitching to create what adidas describes as a second-skin fit.

(Image credit: adidas)

“Trail running asks so much more of a shoe. Our challenge was finding the balance between speed, stability and confidence, and that's exactly what the Agravic Speed Ultra Evo was built to deliver,” said Korbinian Lehner, Senior Manager Footwear Innovation at adidas.

The Agravic Speed Ultra Evo launches in very limited numbers during UTMB Mont Blanc from 25 August, priced at $500/€500 (~£428 / AU$818), with initial availability limited to selected retailers in Chamonix.

Visit Adidas for more information on the Agravic line.