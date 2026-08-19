ASICS's updated Sonicblast 2 sheds 14g and gets a redesigned forked plate to make speed sessions feel smoother underfoot

ASICS has unveiled the Sonicblast 2, an updated version of its energetic super trainer that cuts weight, changes the shape of its plate and promises a bouncier ride for faster training sessions.

The shoe arrives as the hero model in the new Rise & Shine collection, which gives eight ASICS running shoes bright colourways inspired by the changing colours of sunrise.

ASICS has redesigned its Astroplate (a.k.a. carbon plate) into a forked shape, allowing more FF Turbo Squared foam (which debuted in the equally stunning Tokyo Collection) to extend through the midsole and into what the company now calls the Trampoline Pod.

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ASICS says this setup is designed to increase propulsion and bounce while keeping the shoe light, with FF Blast Max foam forming the second part of the dual-density midsole.

The Sonicblast 2 weighs approximately 242g for a men's US size 9, down from 256g, while the women's model drops from 223g to 212g.

The 8mm heel-to-toe drop remains unchanged, as does the listed 38–46mm men's and 37–45mm women's stack.

The upper has also changed, with ASICS replacing the previous jacquard mesh with a new engineered mesh that is designed to improve breathability and comfort. The outsole still uses ASICSgrip rubber.

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Within the wider Blast range, ASICS positions the Sonicblast 2 as the option for uptempo and interval running, sitting between the easier-running Novablast 6 and the Superblast 3 and Megablast models.

The shoe combines FF Blast Max and FF Turbo Squared cushioning with the Astroplate, while its quoted 242g weight makes it slightly heavier than the Superblast 3 and Megablast.

Eight shoes get the sunrise treatment

The Sonicblast 2 is joined in the Rise & Shine collection by the Megablast, Superblast 3, Novablast 6, Gel-Nimbus 28, Gel-Cumulus 28, Gel-Kayano 33 and GT-2000 15.

Each shoe receives sunrise-inspired colours, with whites and pale tones joined by shades of orange, yellow and red across the range.

The collection covers a broad mix of ASICS running shoes, including softer daily trainers, stability models, and faster options, so runners don't need to change the type of shoe they normally use to get the new look.

The Rise & Shine collection, including the Sonicblast 2, launches globally at ASICS US, ASICS UK and ASICS EU on 1 September 2026 for $190 / £170 / €190 (AU$268).