Nike has revealed the Pegasus Plus 2, a new tempo-focused addition to its long-running Pegasus franchise that introduces a feature rarely seen outside the brand’s performance racing shoes.

The exposed forefoot Air Zoom unit immediately recalls the look of Nike’s Alphafly 'super shoe', but the new trainer isn't a stripped-back race shoe.

The spiritual successor to the Pegasus Turbo, Nike says the Pegasus Plus 2 is a versatile trainer for runners who want a faster ride for tempo runs, intervals, and long runs without committing to a carbon-plated racing shoe.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Nike)

It combines the visible curved Air Zoom unit with a ZoomX foam midsole, creating what Nike describes as a lighter, more responsive ride.

According to the brand, the setup delivers at least 18% more energy return than the first-generation Pegasus Plus.

“Our goal was simple: speed without sacrifice,” says Deepa Ramprasad, senior director, Nike Running footwear.

“We spent years obsessing every ingredient in this system. Nothing more and nothing less than what a runner needs to feel fast, comfortable and confident to push their pace.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nike’s running lineup just got clearer

Nike has spent the last few years revamping its running shoe lineup, and the Pegasus Plus 2 shows it's not done with it yet.

By now, the range has become increasingly specialised, with the brand offering distinct options for different types of runners.

Vaporfly remains the pure racing weapon, designed for chasing personal bests over shorter road distances and marathon racing.

Alphafly sits at the top of the marathon hierarchy, combining maximum energy return with a race-focused geometry.

(Image credit: Nike)

Pegasus Plus 2 now occupies the middle ground as a high-performance trainer for runners who want some of the excitement of Nike’s race shoes without the compromises.

Pegasus remains the dependable everyday option, built for runners who want one shoe that can handle almost anything.

Vomero is Nike’s maximum-cushion option, prioritising comfort and protection for easy miles and longer runs.

Structure provides a more supportive ride for runners who need extra stability.

The result is a running range that looks less like a ladder and more like a toolkit, with each shoe designed around a specific type of run.

The race-day feeling, without the race-day shoe

The Pegasus Plus 2’s biggest technical change is the exposed Air Zoom unit in the forefoot.

Nike says the curved design helps create a smoother transition from landing to toe-off, while internal tensile fibres act like preloaded springs to return energy through each stride.

The shoe also gets an updated MR10 2.0 last, first introduced in the Pegasus 42, with a more accommodating forefoot and toe box.

(Image credit: Nike)

That could make it a more appealing option for runners who have traditionally found Nike’s faster shoes restrictive.

The upper has been refined with elevated ankle materials, reflective details, and a redesigned waffle outsole with flex zones, all aimed at creating a lighter, more connected feel on the road.

Nike says more than 30 elite athletes across marathon and track disciplines tested the Pegasus Plus 2, with input from the Nike Sport Research Lab helping shape the final design.

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 launches in late August at Nike UK, Nike US and Nike EU. AU availability TBC. Price in all regoins TBC.