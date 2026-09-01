Nike ACG just unveiled its most advanced trail shoe yet and its bizarre name isn’t even the interesting part
The Picklejus combines dual-density ZoomX, a trail-tuned Flyknit upper and Nike’s new GOATEK outsole
Nike ACG has unveiled the Picklejus, a new long-distance trail running shoe designed for big mountain efforts.
While its unusual name might be the first thing that catches your attention, there is considerably more going on underneath.
Developed around the demands of the long, technical mountain routes found around Mont Blanc, Nike describes the Picklejus as ACG’s “pinnacle expression” of mountain running performance.
Nike has combined two versions of ZoomX in what it says is its first co-moulded, dual-density supercritical foam platform designed specifically for trail running.
(Not sure where this leaves all other 'super' trail running shoes from Nike/Nike ACG, including the ACG Kigerfly and the ACG Zegama).
A softer ZoomX core handles cushioning and impact protection, while a firmer foam ring around the perimeter provides added stability and support.
Interestingly, Nike says the latter creates a plate-like effect without a traditional plate, allowing the two foams to work together as a single platform.
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Up top is a trail-specific Flyknit construction with integrated containment cables designed to adapt to the foot as runners move across uneven terrain.
Hydrophobic yarns help repel water and reduce the extra weight the upper picks up in wet conditions, while a gaiter-inspired cuff is intended to keep stones and other debris out.
The goat underneath
The shoe introduces GOATEK, ACG’s new proprietary traction technology, developed for everything from wet rock and loose dirt to steep climbs and technical descents.
Nike claims GOATEK delivers 45% more wet traction and 25% better abrasion resistance than its previous all-terrain outsoles – those are substantial numbers (and a serious challenge to Vibram).
The company says the technology has been through five rounds of long-term wear testing covering more than 18,000 miles of rugged mountain terrain.
Nike says ACG is effectively acting as a proving ground for the technology, with the traction platform potentially informing other performance footwear across the company in the future.
Picklejus is the first ACG footwear innovation developed through the Nike Sport Research Lab and the result of three years of athlete conversations, 10 research studies, and 20 prototypes tested by more than 100 athletes, the company claims.
The name is, of course, a reference to pickle juice, the salty drink that has become something of a cult remedy among endurance athletes for dealing with muscle cramps.
There will be quite a wait before you can try any of this for yourself, though.
Nike is scheduled to launch the ACG Picklejus in late 2027 through Nike ACG and select retailers, with pricing yet to be announced.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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