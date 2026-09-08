Shelly’s new smart sensor makes it easier to monitor awkward doors and windows

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has unveiled two new smart door and window sensors at IFA 2026. The compact BLU Door Window Mini ZB is designed for narrow frames, whilst the outdoor version adds monitoring for gates, sheds and other outdoor spaces.

Shelly has launched two new smart door and window sensors at IFA 2026, expanding its existing sensor range, which already includes the recently launched BLU Door/Window ZB and Flood S Gen4.

The new BLU Door Window Mini ZB in particular is designed for situations where standard door and window sensors may not be suitable. The Mini ZB is made for narrower door and window frames, which could be particularly useful in older UK properties, where door and window frames can vary considerably.

Shelly has yet to announce pricing or availability for either sensor, although both are expected to launch in the coming months.

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(Image credit: Shelly)

The BLU Door Window Mini ZB detects when a door or window is opened or closed, with those events able to trigger notifications and smart home automations. It supports both Bluetooth and Zigbee, allowing it to be integrated into compatible Shelly setups.

Shelly has also launched the new BLU Door Window Outdoor ZB, featuring an IP55 protection that allows it to be installed on areas such as garden gates, sheds and other outbuildings. It can monitor when an outdoor door or gate is opened or closed, whilst Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity provides flexibility when integrating it with a smart home system.