Some Xbox Game Pass subscribers will continue with unlimited cloud gaming – are you one?

Quick Summary Xbox Cloud Gaming is to be restricted to a maximum of 15 hours per month, even for Game Pass Ultimate members. However, some subscribers will remain exempt after the new system comes into effect in November – as some countries will be excluded.

Late last week, Xbox confirmed that it is to limit the amount of hours Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play games over the cloud. That even includes members who pay for Ultimate. However, it has now revealed that some regions will be exempt.

Sadly, that doesn't include the UK, US and Canada – residents in those zones will still have their perk curbed from November. Instead, it has seemingly rolled back the restrictions in countries where it is legally prohibited to change a subscription mid-contract.

Existing subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Poland and Germany have reportedly received emails saying that they will not face limitations as long as they continue to subscribe. According to VGC, the changes will only apply to new accounts in those regions – or if a subscriber leaves the service and rejoins.

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"At this time, these changes will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan," it says in the email.

"Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will receive a set number of cloud gaming hours each month, based on your plan.

"If for any reason there may be changes to your existing account, we will notify you at least 60 days in advance and you will have the option to cancel or change your subscription plan at any time."

This is in stark contrast to the email I've received in the UK: "Beginning in Nove‌mber, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will move to a set number of cloud hours each month, based on your plan."

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I have been informed that, as an Ultimate member, I will be restricted to 15 hours of play per month. Premium members get 10 hours, while Essential subscribers get just five.

In all honesty, I don't use Xbox Cloud Gaming for 15 hours as it stands anyway, so it won't affect me. Nor will it affect 96% of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, claims the company – only 4% use more than that per month, it says.

It's still a shame that another perk is being stripped back (after new Call of Duty games) and does raise questions about the future for the service. It certainly hasn't taken off as Phil Spencer had once hoped.