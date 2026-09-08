Folding phones are big news right now, with one expected to be announced in Cupertino on 9th September. But it’s not the only folding phone being announced. Today Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship folding device, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, and it might just give Samsung and Apple a run for their money.

I got an exclusive hands-on with the device at the IFA show in Berlin and was seriously impressed. Finished in a bright red (also available in black, white and ceramic), the 18 Fold is passport-sized with a 2:1 ratio and unfolds to reveal a 7.58-inch tablet-like screen, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and, as the Apple device is rumoured to.

@t3dotcom Exclusive hands on with the new Xiaomi 18 Fold phone. Is this the affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung folds? ♬ Whole Crew - Dark Wind

Measuring 117.8 x 83.6mm folded, it’s slightly shorter and wider than the Samsung and a little thicker, but the differences are negligible. I really liked the roundness of the corners and the fact that you can open it with one hand (at a stretch).

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Both the internal and external screens on the Fold 18 are Xiaomi Hyper RGB panels with 4,000 nits peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There’s Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 on the outer screen and back panel to add strength and drop resistance, while the frame is an aluminium alloy.

The 18 Fold also boasts a Leica triple-camera system with a 200MP main camera and a 50MP periscope camera for a 3x zoom (80mm equivalent) or a sensor crop to allow a 6x (160mm equivalent). The cameras are lined up horizontally across the back of the phone in a chunky bump, similar to rumoured iPhone Fold designs.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi’s new folding phone and its tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, are both powered by the latest XRING 03 system-on-a-chip (SoC), the company’s second in-house developed chip. This combines a 10-core CPU with a 16-core GPU and supports the latest LPDDR6 RAM. It promises 60% higher performance and 25% lower power consumption than the previous version.

For power, it uses a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery, though the precise usage time was not revealed. It does support 50W wireless changing though, along with 67W wired.

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The HyperOS allows multi-window operation, with both a two-way split on each side of the fold and a three-way split if you really need to see more apps. From my quick play with the phone, not every app allowed this but there are some useful hand gestures to pull the apps into the split-screen view.

(Image credit: Future)

What I really like about this phone – as I do the Samsung – is that it offers something in between the larger devices and the smaller flip models. It feels more compact in the hand, yet still offers that giant screen when unfolded, and in a more useful ratio. I also like that the outer screen is fully functional, so for day-to-day tasks you can use the phone folded.

The downside is that while the Xiaomi 18 Fold looks to be hugely appealing, it’s currently only available in China. There’s no word on whether this will come to the UK and Europe in the future, but at this stage I would guess not.

Prices in China for the 18 Fold start from 10999 Yuan, which is around £1200, €1400 or $1650. If this did make it to Europe, I would expect it to be closer to €2000 or £1700, but that would still be competitive.

(Image credit: Future)

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