Winmau Autodarts makes real-world darts a multiplayer online game anyone can enjoy – it even keeps score for you

Quick Summary Winmau has introduced a new app and system to help gamify darts for thousands of players worldwide. Designed for beginners, families and enthusiasts alike, and at all skill levels, Autodarts uses your smartphone, tablet or a dedicated camera system to read dart throws, provide an AI ref, and even matchmake players for online matches around the globe.

Professional dart board maker Winmau has announced a tech product and service that could make playing darts easier and more fun for thousands.

Winmau Autodarts is a system that uses a smartphone or tablet app to help score games of darts, suggest checkouts needed to win, and even matchmake players with similarly skilled peers to play against around the world.

It even includes an AI referee to help during your match, or an AI bot to play against when you're on your own.

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Launched during IFA in Germany this week, with the support of Winmau ambassador and World number two, Gian van Veen, Autodarts can be used through an iOS or Android device, or over the web on another device.

(Image credit: Winmau)

Pointing your phone or tablet at a standard dart board using a tripod, for example, allows the app to utilise proprietary LENS technology to read throws as they land. Autodarts will then automatically keep score, and offer insights and guidance.

This can include score calling from iconic darts referee Huw Ware, who is on board as your AI ref. An Autodarts X setup will also be available with four dedicated cameras that attach to a standard board. This includes pinpoint detection and 360° Plasma-class lighting, so is more accurate for those who want to take their play a step up or two.

There are free elements to the app, to get you playing immediately, but you can also expand the feature base and add extra games and capabilities through an Autodarts Plus subscription from £5.99 per month.

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The Autodarts app and LENS functionality is available to download in English, German or Dutch now. The Autodarts X camera system coming later. It will be available to pre-order from October.

More information can be found on Winmau's website.