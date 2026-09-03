Winmau Autodarts makes real-world darts a multiplayer online game anyone can enjoy – it even keeps score for you
Stand up if you love the darts!
Quick Summary
Winmau has introduced a new app and system to help gamify darts for thousands of players worldwide.
Designed for beginners, families and enthusiasts alike, and at all skill levels, Autodarts uses your smartphone, tablet or a dedicated camera system to read dart throws, provide an AI ref, and even matchmake players for online matches around the globe.
Professional dart board maker Winmau has announced a tech product and service that could make playing darts easier and more fun for thousands.
Winmau Autodarts is a system that uses a smartphone or tablet app to help score games of darts, suggest checkouts needed to win, and even matchmake players with similarly skilled peers to play against around the world.
It even includes an AI referee to help during your match, or an AI bot to play against when you're on your own.
Launched during IFA in Germany this week, with the support of Winmau ambassador and World number two, Gian van Veen, Autodarts can be used through an iOS or Android device, or over the web on another device.
Pointing your phone or tablet at a standard dart board using a tripod, for example, allows the app to utilise proprietary LENS technology to read throws as they land. Autodarts will then automatically keep score, and offer insights and guidance.
This can include score calling from iconic darts referee Huw Ware, who is on board as your AI ref. An Autodarts X setup will also be available with four dedicated cameras that attach to a standard board. This includes pinpoint detection and 360° Plasma-class lighting, so is more accurate for those who want to take their play a step up or two.
There are free elements to the app, to get you playing immediately, but you can also expand the feature base and add extra games and capabilities through an Autodarts Plus subscription from £5.99 per month.
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The Autodarts app and LENS functionality is available to download in English, German or Dutch now. The Autodarts X camera system coming later. It will be available to pre-order from October.
More information can be found on Winmau's website.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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