"What NDA?": Apple accessory firm reveals iPhone Ultra cases early – along with the new foldable itself

Quick Summary Case manufacturer ESR Tech has posted a video showing an alleged iPhone Ultra, ahead of its official unveiling. The same feed also shows the Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro Max.

We have one more sleep before Father Apple brings some lovely new iPhones and Watches down the chimney, but that hasn't stopped case and accessory manufacturer ESR Tech from revealing its own new lineup early.

It has posted a video clip on its X feed that shows the iPhone Ultra, along with a selection of new cases that it claims will be essential for your new £2K+ foldable.

Be honest… would you ever go caseless with a foldable? pic.twitter.com/ICCZVCHDZlSeptember 7, 2026

It has provoked one X user, Pedder, to repost it with the tag: "ESR: What NDA?"

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In all honesty, considering just how many leaks, images and videos there are out there now, this is a small drop in the ocean. But considering ESR makes a vast selection of Apple (and Samsung) add-ons, it's a good indication of what to expect from a source that should be in the know.

In all likelihood, the iPhone Ultra in the post is a dummy unit. Indeed, the camera depth on the rear looks wrong in one of the shots – the lenses protrude too much, in my opinion.

However, considering everything else that's been released about Apple's new foldable to date, we can pretty much take it as read that this is near to the real deal.

If you also take a scroll through ESR Tech's other recent X posts, you'll also get a glimpse at the Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro Max and a black variant of the iPhone Ultra. The brand will no doubt also have Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 bands and cases available too.

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And while Apple might be none too pleased about it, there's no doubt that this helps ramp up the hype even more. Tomorrow's event will be significant enough, being as it'll mark the debut of John Ternus as CEO, but throw the company's first foldable into the mix and it's turning into an unmissable keynote for tech lovers.