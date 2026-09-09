Lavazza’s Tablì pod coffee machine is finally available in the UK – and its pods are a game changer

QUICK SUMMARY Lavazza has launched its Tablì coffee machine in the UK. The Lavazza Tablì is a single serve, capsule-free machine which uses coffee tabs made entirely of coffee to cut down plastic waste while enhancing coffee flavour.

After a few months of waiting, Lavazza has finally launched its Tablì coffee machine in the UK. Expanding its line-up of pod coffee machines , the real star of the new Lavazza Tablì coffee system is its coffee ‘tabs’ which, unlike normal pods or capsules, have absolutely no plastic, and are instead made of 100% coffee.

I’ve tested many pod coffee machines in my time as T3’s Home Editor, and have always championed them as being a quick, easy and convenient way to make your morning coffee. My one negative about these types of machines is its pod waste. While most can be recycled, they still generate a lot of plastic and aluminium waste.

Lavazza has clearly thought of this, and ‘invented’ a new type of coffee pod to go with its new Lavazza Tablì single serve, capsule-free coffee machine. Instead of a pod, it uses a coffee tab made entirely of coffee without any protective coating or binders.

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The Lavazza Tablì is specifically designed to use this type of coffee tab so you get the full flavour and aroma in each cup. Once brewed, the coffee tab can be disposed of with your food waste instead of ending up in landfill like older types of coffee pods.

(Image credit: Lavazza)

The design of the Lavazza Tablì is similar to its other pod coffee machines. Available in white, black or brown, it has a bean-shaped slider and piston system which allows you to easily and quickly insert and remove each coffee tab. It also comes with Wi-Fi support so you can connect it to other compatible devices in your smart home via Alexa or Google Home.

The Lavazza Tablì has an intelligent brewing system which is best at making espresso, double espresso and lungo. The machine uses Lavazza’s Crema Plus technology to expertly brew your coffee to bring out the coffee’s flavours and create a crema on top of your drink.

When asked about the Lavazza Tablì, Emanuele Pellegrino, Regional Director of Lavazza UK & Nordics said “Tablì represents a major breakthrough not only for Lavazza, but for the coffee industry as a whole. By combining a 100% coffee tab with a specially designed machine and unique brewing technology, we are introducing an entirely new product category and a coffee experience that, until now, simply didn’t exist on the market.”

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