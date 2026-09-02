I tried Shark’s PowerDetect Transformer vacuum cleaner, and it’s convinced me to go back to an upright model

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched its PowerDetect Transformer 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner to the UK market. Priced at £499.99, the Shark PowerDetect Transformer switches from an upright model into stick and handheld vacuums for versatile cleaning all round your house.

Shark has finally launched its long-awaited PowerDetect Transformer vacuum cleaner in the UK. The 3-in-1 cleaning gadget has completely changed my mind about upright models, and it might even convince you to go back to this style of vacuum – here’s everything you need to know.

In true Shark style, the brand debuted the PowerDetect Transformer in the US in July 2026. Two months later, UK shoppers can now get their hands on the Shark PowerDetect Transformer and as someone who’s tried it (full review coming soon), I can confidently say it was well worth the wait.

The main attraction of the Shark PowerDetect Transformer is it has three vacuums in one device. As a full-size upright corded vacuum, the main bin can be removed for it to turn into a lightweight stick vacuum. From there, you can break it down even further into a handheld vacuum.

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My main issue with upright vacuums is that they can be extremely bulky and heavy, but the Shark PowerDetect Transformer fixes that problem. I was recently invited to the SharkNinja offices to see it in action, and while it was a little on the heavier side in its upright form, it was easy enough to move around and lift.

Turning the Shark PowerDetect Transformer into a stick vacuum makes it significantly lighter. But my favourite part of the new 3-in-1 device was its bin – yes, really. The ‘front’ of the upright vacuum is a large bin that collects dirt and debris that it sucks up, but as a stick or handheld vacuum, it doesn’t have that main bin system.

(Image credit: Shark)

Instead, the Shark PowerDetect Transformer has a smaller bin just below the handle of the vacuum, so it remains attached when in stick and handheld modes. It doesn’t have a huge capacity like the main bin but it contains a good amount of dirt.

When reattached to the main upright part of the Shark PowerDetect Transformer, the smaller bin automatically empties into the main dust cup, so you don’t have to empty two different bins. It’s not too loud when it does this either, and it goes through the emptying process twice to ensure it doesn’t leave anything behind.

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Having tried the Shark PowerDetect Transformer myself at SharkNinja’s offices, I found putting the vacuum apart and together very easy and satisfying with the quick click. I used it to vacuum up cereal, sprinkles and other mess, and it performed exceptionally well on both carpet and hardwood floors.

Oftentimes, the Shark PowerDetect Transformer cleaned the entire mess with a single stroke. When I moved it backwards over dirt, it didn’t crush or smear the mess but picked it up in the reverse direction, too.

The Shark PowerDetect Transformer has many of Shark’s best features which as a Shark vacuum owner, I’m glad the new model didn’t get rid of them. It has Anti Hair Wrap technology to avoid tangling the brushroll, as well as reveal technology to illuminate hidden dirt with its LED light on the head.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark PowerDetect Transformer also has updated, smarter features like detect technology which automatically responds to floor type, dirt levels and edges, as well as a HEPA filter for capturing allergens and preventing odor with its odour neutraliser technology.

As mentioned above, I’m currently testing the Shark PowerDetect Transformer and a full review will be out soon so stay tuned for that. But my overall first impressions when I got to try it at the SharkNinja offices was a positive one – and it might have convinced me to go back to an upright vacuum.