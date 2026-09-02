iRobot's most advanced Roomba yet uses a clever trick to deep-clean carpets
It combines 35,000Pa suction with a unique carpet-sealing system
QUICK SUMMARY
iRobot has launched its new Roomba Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock, featuring 35,000Pa of suction and the brand's new SealForce technology.
It's available to buy from today through iRobot's online store, priced at £1,099.
iRobot has officially launched the Roomba Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock at IFA 2026, its most advanced robot vacuum and mop to date. The new flagship focuses on deeper carpet cleaning, tougher stain removal and keeping carpets dry whilst mopping, alongside a more maintenance-free docking system.
It comes with 35,000Pa of suction alongside iRobot's new SealForce Vacuuming Technology, which lowers a skirt around the chassis to create a tighter seal against carpet fibres and concentrate cleaning power where needed. It's an interesting approach when many of the best robot vacuum cleaners are chasing ever-higher suction figures, with iRobot instead focusing on how effectively that power reaches the floor.
The Roomba Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock is available from today through iRobot's online store for £1,099, which works out at around $1,500.
Mopping has been upgraded too, with ThermaMist Technology spraying heated mist to loosen dried-on stains before the PowerSpin Max Roller Mop scrubs them at 300rpm. PerfectEdge technology extends the mop towards walls, whilst LiDAR and PrecisionVision AI handle navigation and obstacle avoidance.
As mentioned, the AutoWash Dock takes care of most of the maintenance, washing the mop with 80°C water, drying it with heated air, dispensing cleaning solution and emptying the dustbin. iRobot also claims it can provide up to 90 days of hands-free maintenance.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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