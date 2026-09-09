Watch out, Shark – Haier’s new vacuum cleaners have double roller heads to help you spend less time cleaning

QUICK SUMMARY Haier announced a wide range of new small and large appliances at IFA 2026. Among the launches is a full I-Pro Clean Series, including cordless and robot vacuums, as well as a Maestro fridge freezer which uses AI to defrost food.

IFA 2026 took place last week, and it’s the time of year when huge appliance manufacturers announce a whole host of new products and collections – and this year, Haier is no exception .

Haier has announced a massive new line-up of appliances, including fridge freezers, washing machines, tumble dryers and coffee machines. But something I was most surprised to see from Haier was its new vacuum cleaner line-up, called the I-Pro Clean Series 5.

Within the range are upright, cordless and robot vacuum models, all of which are designed for specific cleaning needs, like floor types, different stains and dirt. One characteristic which ties the Haier I-Pro Clean Series 5 together is its Double Roller system.

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Haier’s Double Roller technology features two motorised rollers which work together during cleaning, including forward and backward motion. The counter-rotating rollers capture and pick up more dirt while also reducing the amount of passes the vacuum does over the same surface.

The first model from the Haier I-Pro Clean Series 5 range is the Haier I-Pro Clean M5. This cordless vacuum cleaner has up to 250 air watts of suction power and uses an integrated sensor to detect and monitor dirt, and adjust the vacuum’s power for an efficient clean.

(Image credit: Haier)

The design of the Haier I-Pro Clean M5 is simple, with a large bin at the top of the vacuum, and a display at the top for the controls. It also shows you real-time feedback as you clean. It has a flexible tube design which allows it to get under furniture, and it has up to 100 minutes of runtime.

Within its bin, the Haier I-Pro Clean M5 has a HEPA 13 filter and a five-stage separation system which captures dust and other small particles. Its self-emptying station also works to prevent these allergens and bacteria from getting back into the air, and has advanced plasma disinfection technology to keep itself clean, as well as your floors.

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In terms of robots, the Haier I-Pro Clean R5 has up to 22,000 Pa suction power, and combines its Double Roller system with a roller mop for both vacuuming and mopping. Its mop can extend and lift to avoid carpet, and it thoroughly cleans multiple surfaces of dirt, dust and stains.

(Image credit: Haier)

The Haier I-Pro Clean R5 has an LDS navigation system with an AI camera that makes maps, detects and avoids obstacles, and recognises dirt. It comes with a docking station that charges, empties and washes and dries itself.

Finally, Haier is taking on the Dyson Wash G1 with its own floor washer. The Haier I-Pro Clean Z5 uses its Double Roller system and dirt detection to adjust the amount of water it adds to your floors. Not only does it ensure a thorough clean, but it stops excess water making your floors too slippery and avoids cross-contimation with dirty water.

As a cordless device, the Haier I-Pro Clean Z5 has a 50 minute runtime, and an auto clean function which washes and dries its rollers when finished. It has an impressive 25,000 Pa suction power, and offers edge-to-edge cleaning to get close to the edges and corners of your home.