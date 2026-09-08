A. Lange & Söhne reintroduces its most iconic watches in new striking materials

QUICK SUMMARY A. Lange & Söhne has launched new Triple Split and 1815 UP/DOWN novelties. Launched to coincide with the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance, the Triple Split has a 43.2mm platinum case with a split-seconds chronograph, while the 1815 UP/DOWN comes in white or pink gold.

A. Lange & Söhne has launched two new versions of its popular Triple Split and 1815 UP/DOWN watches to coincide with the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance. These limited edition novelties are based on their original designs, and have subtle changes, like material, colour and dial accents.

Starting with the Triple Split , this watch launched back in 2018 and became well known in the watch industry as the only split-seconds chronograph that measured intermediate, comparative and overall times for up to 12 hours. This new edition now comes in a 43.2mm platinum case with a rhodié-coloured dial and grey subdials.

Limited to just 100 pieces, the new Triple Split has a split-seconds chronograph with a flyback function. Time measurement can be stopped via the pusher at four o’clock which resets all active chronograph and rattrapante hands back to zero. When you release the pusher, a new measurement will restart.

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The dial of the Triple Split has hour, minutes, seconds and stop seconds functions. A tachymeter scale surrounds the dial, and it has an UP/DOWN power indicator. The rattrapante hands are blue while the main hands are a grey shade. Powered by the L132.1 calibre movement, the watch has a 55 hour power reserve, and is finished with a dark brown alligator leather strap.

The new 1815 UP/DOWN novelties from A. Lange & Söhne are my favourite from the new launches. Available in white gold or pink gold, each model is limited to 300 pieces and are inspired by historic Lange pocket watches.

Measuring 37.5mm, the dials come in blue and have large Arabic numerals with a railway-track minute scale. It has a seconds counter and an auxiliary subdial at eight o’clock which acts as a power reserve indicator, and is designed to look like a fuel gauge.

A signature feature of the 1815 UP/DOWN, this UP/DOWN power reserve indicator uses an AB (DOWN) marker to represent the unwound movement, while the AUF (UP) marker shows the fully wound movement. When fully wound, the watch has up to 72 hours of power reserve.

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(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

Both subdials have blue hands, while the main hour and minute hands match the colour and material of the case – either white or pink gold. Powered by the L051.2 manufacture calibre movement, it can be seen via the caseback, including its winding wheels, blued screws and gold chatons and balance spring.