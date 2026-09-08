Quick Summary The GMKtec EVO-X5 wowed the crowds at IFA 2026, with its 192GB RAM, Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processing, and integrated XDNA 2 NPU. So much so, in fact, that the dummy units went missing on the last day.

I've been working a lot with mini PCs in the last year, turning them into retro games consoles, Steam Machine alternatives, and generally using them for work and home applications.

There are models for all manner of budgets, from the cheap and cheerful, all the way up to powerhouse workstations, and GMKtec is one of the brands that pops up regularly with new devices.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Such was the case at IFA 2026 in Germany, where the manufacturer launched arguably its most capable mini PC yet (if you can really call it that). Crammed into a compact aluminium case, the EVO-X5 Pro is more than a convenient computer – it's a powerful agentic AI PC that can run LLMs locally and with considerably speed.

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That's because it is spec'ed through the nose. You get the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor running the show, with its 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 32 threads. Then there's the integrated Radeon 8065S GPU, featuring 40 compute units and hardware ray tracing support.

There's a dedicated AMD XDNA 2 NPU integrated too, with 55 TOPS of AI performance for local workloads.

On top of this, the PC sports 192GB of unified LPDDR5X RAM, running at 8533MT/s. Up to 160GB of that can be assigned as VRAM too, so this is a monster of a machine.

It's not really designed for gaming – it's a more enterprise-focused machine with an eye on running AI applications and hardware creativity tools. However, those specs are more than capable of playing AAA games at 1440p with very decent frame rates.

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(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

To be honest though, while GMKtec is yet to reveal full pricing, I was told that it will not be cheap during my booth visit at the show. Indeed, if you aren't as bothered by the use of high-end AI models, and are looking more for a powerful all-rounder, I'm currently testing the brand's NEO-X1 Pro compact tower which is purposely designed for that purpose and is very much a more suitable option.

As for the EVO-X5 Pro though, the units on show proved so popular at IFA the team found them missing on the last day – the dummy versions had been stolen.

Hopefully they'll turn up. But even if not, it shows that GMKtec has something of a desirable hit on its hands.