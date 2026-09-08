Tudor brings back its Northflag watch and made it more practical than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has brought back its Northflag tool watch with an updated GMT function and design. Inspired by the British North Greenland Expedition, the Tudor Northflag has a black dial with a 24-hour rehaut and ‘Northflag’ hands.

Tudor has reintroduced its Northflag tool watch , and it made it more practical than ever before. The new Tudor Northflag is inspired by the British North Greenland Expedition of the 1950s, and is designed to handle the world’s most demanding conditions, with its new dial, GMT and movement redesign.

The first Tudor Northflag debuted back in 2015 and was originally inspired by the 1973 Ranger II watch. This second generation keeps many of the same features as its predecessor, but has been given some subtle design changes which makes it more reliable in harsh and demanding conditions and terrain.

Measuring 40mm, the Tudor Northflag has a satin brushed and polished stainless steel case, complete with a stainless steel bezel. The screw-down winding crown on the right side has a cone shape and is embossed with a Tudor shield.

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(Image credit: Tudor)

Where you’ll really notice the differences of the Tudor Northflag is its dial. With a black coloured dial, the watch has been upgraded with a 24-hour rehaut angled at 45 degrees. Completed with an arrow-shaped 24-hour hand, this makes the GMT function of the Tudor Northflag more useful in polar night or midnight sun environments.

To enhance visibility, the monobloc ceramic hour markers are large and luminous. Alongside the hour markers, the ‘Northflag’ hands are also enhanced with Super-LumiNova, and there’s a bold, square date window at three o’clock. The second hand is also bright yellow.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5652-U movement, the Tudor Northflag features a balance spring and bidirectional rotor system. It offers a precision of 0/+5 seconds of variation per 24 hours, and a 65 hour power reserve. It can be seen via the open caseback, and unlike its predecessor, the Tudor Northflag’s movement with GMT function is COSC and METAS certified.

The Tudor Northflag is finished with a two-link integrated bracelet with a Tudor T-fit rapid adjustment clasp. It’s available to buy now for £4,310 / $5,525.