TAG Heuer introduces a new generation of the Carrera Chronograph Sport – I might like it more than the original

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has introduced a new generation of its Carrera Chronograph Sport. With an updated case, size and thickness, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport comes in five different colourways.

For fans of the Carrera Chronograph Sport, TAG Heuer has just unveiled a new generation of its popular timepiece. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport has been upgraded with a new case, bracelet and size, to reimagine the sport chronograph with in refined proportions and a contemporary design.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport was first introduced in 2020, making it one of the brand’s newest watch collections and designs. The latest version – which is available in five colourways – takes the foundations of the 2020 original, and basically, shrinks it.

The case of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport has seen the biggest change. It’s been completely redesigned with brushed sides, and piston-inspired pushers. The bezel is thinner and features a steel cradle and a polished ceramic insert. If you look closely at the upper right lug, an engraving of ‘The Victory Wreath’ can be seen.

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Previously, the case of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport measured 44mm, but it now comes in a 42mm size. As someone with small wrists, this smaller size is a significant change – although 42mm is still considered medium-large – and opens it up to be worn and enjoyed by more people.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The size reduction can be seen in various places on the case, including shorter lug-to-lug measurements which have changed from 49.8mm to 48.6mm for more balanced proportions. The thickness of the watch has also been reduced from 15.48mm to 14.17mm so it’s less chunky and has a more sleek, refined silhouette.

There are five colour options up for grabs, but all versions of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport have the same case and dial features, and movement. The dial has a sunray brushed pattern with three chronographs – a minute counter at three o'clock, a permanent seconds indicator at six o’clock and an hour counter at nine o’clock. A date window is also at six and it overlaps into the chronograph.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The dial is complete with silver Arabic numerals, and white tachymeter markings. Depending on the colour you pick, the chronograph hands and the seconds hand are grey. For the black opalin version, red is used for the chronograph hands, seconds hand and minute markings.

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The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport is available with a choice of blue, teal green, silver and black opalin dials. There are two versions of the blue dial, one of which comes with a different strap. All colours look beautiful, although the silver version is my favourite as it has black counters which gives the watch a panda configuration.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Powered by the in-house Calibre TH20-00, the movement can be seen via the open caseback and it’s decorated with an oscillating mass with a TAG Heuer shield. The watch is complete with an 80 hour power reserve, 100 metre water resistance and a redesigned H-shaped steel bracelet.