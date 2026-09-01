TAG Heuer reimagines its 1976 Monza watch with a limited edition flyback chronograph

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched the Monza Flyback Chronograph to mark 50 years of the Monza collection. Presented ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, the TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronograph has a 42mm forged carbon case, and black and red accents on the dial.

TAG Heuer is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Monza watch and bringing it into the modern day with its new limited edition Monza Flyback Chronograph. Presented ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monza which is taking place on 6th September, the TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronograph features a black and red dial, and a dramatic forged carbon case.

TAG Heuer is well known for its motorsport-inspired watches, and its original Monza is one of its most celebrated racing chronographs. The first-ever Monza was introduced in 1976, and was designed to celebrate Niki Lauda’s Formula 1 World Championship win for Ferrari.

Aside from this huge accomplishment, the 1976 Monza was TAG Heuer’s first watch to have a black-coated brass/steel case, an element that TAG Heuer has kept and reimagined with the new TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronograph.

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Measuring 42mm, the TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronograph has a forged carbon case which is durable, lightweight and recognised in motorsports for its credentials. It has a marbled pattern which almost looks like camouflage. The case has a cushion shape, and an oversized crown flanked by two chronograph pushers on the right side.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

A black flange frames the dial, and offers a tachymeter and pulsometer scale. The dial has a black base as taken by the original 1976 Monza model, and features two matte black chronograph counters – a minutes subdial at three o’clock and a permanent seconds display at six o’clock.

Another detail inspired by the 1976 Monza is the date window. It sits at nine o’clock and has an angled shape which looks bigger on the outer edge of the square window. The hour markers, and hour and minute hands are rhodium-plated and have white Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility. Red makes an appearance on the flange, as well as on the minutes chronograph hand, and seconds hand.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Powered by the Calibre TH20-12, the movement has a flyback function which offers measured timing intervals that don’t interrupt the chronograph. The timing sequence sets and restarts with a single press on the pushers. The movement is COSC certified and can be viewed via the caseback.

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