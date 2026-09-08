iPhone Ultra pricing leaks and it could totally change your opinion of Apple's first foldable

Quick Summary The iPhone Ultra will reportedly start at AU$3,699 in Australia, which equates to around $2,600 at today's exchange rate. That's for the 256GB model – the 512GB and 1TB variants will be considerably more, it's claimed.

With Apple due to host its annual iPhone launch event tomorrow, it comes as no surprise that the rumour mill has gone into overload – especially where the company's first foldable is concerned.

We've seen an official case manufacturer reveal its new, related products early, and now there are reports on iPhone Ultra pricing. But before I continue, I suggest you sit down. And maybe call your bank manager.

An online leaker, EVDownunder, claims to have discovered the pricing details for the iPhone Ultra from a source within Vodafone Australia. As expected, it's a lot higher than many would have hoped.

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According to his X post, the 256GB model will cost AU$3,699 at launch, the 512GB version will be AU$4,199, and the 1TB AU$4,699.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at AU$2,199 in the country – so the difference is profound.

Using today's exchange rate, the 256GB iPhone Ultra will cost the equivalent of £1,970 / $2,663 if the leaked prices are correct. However, Apple doesn't really work that way. I'd expect it to be around $2,500 in fact, and considering the firm translates its prices like-for-like in the US and UK, you can expect to pay around £2,500.

Step up the storage sizes and it could run anywhere over £3K.

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And sadly, for those hoping the leak turns out to be wrong, this matches previous estimations from seasoned analysts and Apple experts. Being an early adopter in Apple world has never come cheap.

It'll really come down to pre-order deals and network price plans, I feel. Or maybe the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is looking more attractive by the day.

We can't be sure until new CEO John Ternus takes to the stage tomorrow. T3 will bring you all the news (and confirmed pricing details) as they're revealed.