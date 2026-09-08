Louis Vuitton debuts five new Tambour Spin Time watches – and I can’t decide which one I like best

QUICK SUMMARY Louis Vuitton has expanded its Tambour collection with five new Spin Time watches. Now permanently available in the range, the new Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time watches feature its iconic 12 rotating cubes on the dial, and are available in blue, green and pink colourways.

Louis Vuitton has just added to its iconic Tambour collection with five new, exciting Spin Time references. Featuring its 12 rotating cube dial design, the new Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time watches are available in multiple colours and materials, including opal, gold and platinum.

The Tambour collection is arguably one of Louis Vuitton’s most recognisable and emblematic ranges, with its bold case shape and Spin Time complication. First launched back in 2009, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time is best characterised by its 12 rotating cubes that replace a watch’s traditional hour hands.

Aside from giving the dial a cool, three-dimensional effect, the rotating cubes reinterpret the jumping hour complication in a more modern way. Since its original launch, Louis Vuitton has launched limited edition versions in 2025, but for 2026, the brand has launched five new references that will become permanent parts of the collection.

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Let’s first kick off with the blue versions of the new Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time watches. Starting off strong is the Tambour Spin Time Australia Open Rose Gold, featuring an 39.5mm 18kt rose gold case. One of the most luxurious versions, it has an Australian opal dial at the centre and between each of the 12 cubes.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Due to the unique and natural opal stone, the dial has layers of blue, purple and gold. The hour markers are set with baguette-cut diamonds for extra sparkle, and there are baguette-cut sapphires on the bezel and lugs. It’s finished with a blue rubber strap.

Next, the Tambour Spin Time Air Blue in White Gold is slightly larger with its 42.5mm white gold case. Most of the dial is shown in blue, but it’s also contrasted with silver text on a white background when the current hour is shown on the cube. The ST13.01 calibre movement is suspended at the centre of the case, and it can also be seen via the caseback.

The final blue reference from the new range is the Tambour Spin Time Air Antipode Blue in White Gold. Measuring 42.5mm, this model is the most complicated, as it displays all 24 major time zones across the 12 cubes simultaneously. Each cube has the names of two cities on it that are exactly 12 hours apart, while local time is shown by a yellow pointer.

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(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The centre of the Tambour Spin Time Air Antipode Blue in White Gold has a picture of the world’s map. It’s bold, dramatic, and has a white gold case and blue accents that are finished with a blue calfskin strap.

Moving away from blue, the Tambour Spin Time Green has a 39.5mm white gold case with an earthy green colour on the dial and cubes. One cube is lighter in green to signal the current hour, and it’s completed with a matching green rubber strap.

The fifth and final reference is the Tambour Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon Salmon. The salmon coloured dial is bright and fresh, and it matches its tan calfskin strap. It has a LFT ST05.01 calibre movement that takes 50 hours to put together, and it sits in a 42.5mm platinum case.