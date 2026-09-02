Breitling’s new Navitimer watch pays tribute to Miles Davis by reimagining the model he originally wore

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has launched the Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute, its latest watch limited to just 500 pieces. As a tribute to jazz musician Miles Davis, the Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute is based on the ref. 806 MK5 he wore back in the 1960s.

To kick off Geneva Watch Days 2026, Breitling is paying tribute to one of the most iconic jazz musicians of all time with its new Navitimer watch . The Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute is created in celebration of Miles Davis and to mark the centennial of his birth.

In the mid-1960s, Miles Davis was first spotted wearing the Breitling Navitimer ref. 806 MK5 during his concerts. This was long before pilot watches were seen as fashionable or more than just a practical tool for actual pilots to use.

To pay tribute to Davis and his love for his Breitling watch , Breitling has reimagined the original watch he wore and brought it into the modern age. The new Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute still captures the same features of Davis’ original timepiece, while upgrading its movement and materials.

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The Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute comes in a 41mm stainless steel case, the same diameter as the original ref. 806 MK5. As is trademark with the Navitimer, its crown is oversized and flanked by two gaskets, and the case is complete with a cream-coloured bidirectional bezel with a circular slide rule.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The dial of the Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute has one of my favourite designs – the reverse panda dial. The base of the dial is black while its three chronograph subdials have a vintage-inspired cream colour that matches the bezel.

The hour markers, numerals and hour and minute hands are crafted from old radium Super-LumiNova which gives the watch a golden look and vintage feel. A ‘Twin Jet’ logo sits just beneath 12 o’clock which is in reference to the era-appropriate logo on the watch that Davis wore.

Powered by the Breitling Manufacture Calibre B09, the movement is made of 244 components and has a 28,800 a/h balance frequency. It gives the watch 70 hours of power reserve, and you can view the movement via the open sapphire caseback. The caseback also has ‘Miles Davis Centennial’ and ‘One of 500’ engraved on it.

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(Image credit: Breitling)

Another design inspiration taken by the time that Davis wore his own Navitimer, the Breitling Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute is finished with a brown calf leather strap or an Air Racer bracelet. The latter has been newly revived and makes its first return on this watch, featuring a stainless steel bracelet with hinged links.