Mr Jones’ latest watch is a timely reminder to shift our perspective

QUICK SUMMARY British watchmaker Mr Jones Watches has revealed Time Warp. A battery-powered quartz watch, Time Warp sees a jumbled cast of characters rotate each hour, with a central skull transitioning into a goofy face – a reminder to sometimes look at things with a different perspective. Limited to 300 examples, Time Warp is priced at £245.

The latest dial design from Mr Jones Watches is one of its most intriguing yet – and a handy reminder to shift our perspective when life feels complicated.

It’s called Time Warp and was designed by Sam Taylor, an award-winning artist and illustrator who has previously worked with Apple, Nike, Vans and Converse.

Like other watches by Mr Jones, the pad-printed, multi-layered dial sees a jumbled collection of characters rotate each hour, descending into chaos before returning to their starting position 60 minutes later.

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Here, the starting position is a yellow skull surrounded by a bunch of colourful characters, including a gummy bear, a frog and a worm. As it rotates, the skull morphs into a goofy face – a transition inspired by the reversible optical illusions of the Victoria era, and one designed to remind the wearer that, sometimes, it just takes a change in perspective to see things differently.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

The time is read by looking at the mushroom and the frog, which point at the hours and minutes respectively. Even by Mr Jones Watches standards, it’s a slightly tricky dial to read at first glance – but, as is often the case with these watches, you’re supposed to take a moment or two to fully comprehend the time.

Taylor said: "The design changes and becomes mixed-up, then resolves at certain times, representing how sometimes things are confused but then out of nowhere they clear up. You can be having a bad day and then, boom, one little thing happens and your whole perspective flips.”

The watch uses a battery-powered quartz movement. Its stainless steel case with black PVD coating measures 37mm in diameter and has a height from lug to lug of 46mm. The dial is protected by sapphire crystal, water resistance is 50 metres, and the watch comes with an 18mm wide black silicone strap.

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Taylor added: “I know what every element represents to me and I like to think that every person who gets this watch can develop their own meaning for all of the characters and critters. For me, the worm is zen, calm and collected in any situation, nothing fazes him but to someone else he might be really annoying and a pest, that’s all good with me."

Priced at £245 ($325, €285), Time Warp by Mr Jones Watches is a battery-powered quartz watch, limited to just 300 examples and available to order now.