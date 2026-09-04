The latest Roborock Saros 20 robovac range looks better than ever at IFA 2026

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock is releasing a range of new products at IFA, including the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete and Roborock Saros 20 Neo while showcasing its jumping Roborock Saros Rover complete with adjustable legs. The company has also unvelled its first intelligent pool cleaner, the Roborock RockAqua P1.



Other newly announced cleaning products include a range of wet/dry vacuums like the Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Gen2 and the 5-in-1 Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Combo. The Roborock RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower has also been added to the roster, making Roborock's product portfolio more diverse than ever.

Roborock has taken the covers off a crop of new products at IFA 2026, including the dazzling Saros 20 robot vacuum range. Top of the pile has to be the Roborock Saros Rover, which has already been showcased at CES in Las Vegas and features independently adjustable legs that make it one of the most agile robovacs out there.

(Image credit: Roborock)

However, for the team here at T3 Towers, the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete offers less in the way of party tricks, but delivers oodles more practicality. The appliance boasts a formidable 36,000 Pa HyperForce suction motor system, which looked really impressive when it was in action on the huge Roborock show floor.



This model has also got an upgraded AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, which means it’s more than capable of getting over obstacles around the home, including thresholds of up to 8.8cm. The Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete also packs a roller mop, for tackling hard floor surfaces, spillages and stains.



The Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete behaves smartly too, thanks to its RetractSense LiDAR Navigation system, which helps it get under low furniture. The 3D obstacle recognition was similarly impressive during demonstrations, underlining how Roborock seems to have got it just about right with its latest crop of machines.

Roborock Saros 20 Neo

(Image credit: Roborock)

Another highlight of the imposing Roborock booth was the Roborock Saros 20 Neo. Roborock has tailored this machine towards homes with more complex floor layouts, which combined with its beefy specification makes it a great all-rounder.

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The Roborock Saros 20 Neo sports a similarly beefy arsenal of cleaning tools, including the AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 setup, advanced navigation and obstacle recognition (over 300 different items no less) as well as a 36,000 Pa HyperForce suction motor. It’s also great at getting into low-slung environments, right on down to space of 7.95cm.



Adding extra appeal to the specification is a dual anti-tangle system, which makes it useful for shaggy dog owners and other pet hair scenarios. Meanwhile, the warm-water mopping system can apply up to 14N of downward pressure when needed, making the Saros 20 Neo a good option for folks who face stubborn floor stains on a regular basis.



The docking station also washes the mop with 100°C hot water, which should keep the roller in tip top condition. It’ll also cover nearly 350 m² on a single charge.



Both the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete and the Roborock Saros 20 Neo also benefit from European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) certification, which means they’re officially ‘Allergy Friendly’.

Roborock RockAqua P1

(Image credit: Roborock)

However, Roborock also continues to diversify its innovative product portfolio, adding the RockAqua P1, its first robotic pool cleaner to the collection. It looks very cool, with a design that appears almost too good to put under water.



Much like its dry land Roborock counterparts, the robotic pool cleaner features an enviable ability to tackle complex pool shapes covering floors and walls as it goes, right up to a minimum depth of 15cm. It features 6,800 GPH of suction, packs a 4-litre debris basket into the body shape and the 180 μm + 70 μm dual filtration system means it’s easily able to collect dirt and debris effectively.

There’s a runtime of up to 3.5 hours, recharging takes about the same amount of time and a built-in monocular camera ensures obstacle avoidance. Meanwhile, dynamic dirt detection assists the machine in adapting to ever-changing pool conditions. Fishing it out of the pool is also not needed thanks to the Auto Waterline Parking, which automatically brings the robot to the surface.

Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Gen2 and more

(Image credit: Roborock)

Roborock also revealed a slew of other goodies, including its so-called intelligent cleaning solutions that consisted of the Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Gen2 and the Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Combo. The former had a nifty high-temperature steam and hot-water cleaning design that was easily able to tackle stubborn and dried-on stains during the brand’s keynote event.



Meanwhile, the Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Combo had a clever 5-in-1 system that makes it a brilliant multi-tasking machine, transforming it from a wet/dry vacuum into a cordless machine that can be used on standalone items of furniture or for forays into those hard-to-reach areas around the home.



Elsewhere, the Roborock RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower was just as impressive. This cool-looking creation can cover areas of lawn up to 800 m². It comes packed with top tech too, including Sentisphere LiDAR environmental perception and ReactiVision Fusion features that offer the latest in cable and antenna-free navigation.



There’s also a floating cutting deck and a PreciEdge cutting module that delivers precision trimming of borders. Owners can expect it to cut within 3 cm of lawn edges, which is impressive.

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Pricing and availability

The Saros 20 Neo is set to be released in the UK starting from today, and can be purchased via Amazon UK as well as the Roborock UK store. It has an RRP of £999. However, UK consumers also can purchase the Saros 20 Neo for just £799 from the 7th to the 20th of September and by doing so will receive an additional 480ml of cleaning solution.



Ireland will get the Saros 20 Neo a little later, from October, with pricing details yet to be confirmed. Similarly, pricing for the Saros 20 Flow Complete, the Saros Rover, RockAqua P1 and other products will be confirmed later down the line.