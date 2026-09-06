Dyson unveils the beefy HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier – its most potent 3-in-1 model to date

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched three new air purifiers, boosting its HushJet range of products. The trio of new models includes the powerful 3-in-1 HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier, the more compact Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde air purifier and the HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde air aimed at tackling larger spaces and multiple rooms. All three models feature Dyson's HushJet technology, inspired by the aviation industry and designed to offer much more effective performance while keeping noise levels to a minimum. The multi-stage filtration system purifiers are able to capture 99.999% of pollutants, even those as small as 0.01 microns whilst also removing 99.9% of bacteria.

Dyson has revealed its most powerful 3-in-1 air purifier at IFA 2026, alongside two other new models designed to tackle of a range of spaces. The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier combines three core features - purification, heating and personal cooling, which makes the unit super versatile and ideally suited to a wide range of uses.

The trio of multi-stage filtration system purifiers are able to capture 99.999% of pollutants, even those as small as 0.01 microns whilst also removing 99.9% of bacteria as well as destroying any traces of formaldehyde and other harmful gases.

The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air features a distinctive star-shaped nozzle that looks like it could have come straight from the aerospace industry. While the design is super efficient and offers coverage up to 140m2, it can be fine-tuned to allow air to be delivered in multiple directions. HushJet silencer engineering also means the unit is quiet, running at just 44dB. It also offers an impressive filter life of two years.

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Dyson launched its first HushJet Compact Purifier in 2025 and then supplemented that with the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan in April of this year. The innovative design thinking behind this range draws inspiration from the field of aviation, especially when it comes down to that funky HushJet Nozzle. The design, which enables precise control of air and sound levels, has since gone on to be used across the Dyson range of air purifiers, heaters and coolers.

Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde

(Image credit: Dyson)

Anyone wanting something a little more compact will find the Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde air purifier perfect for smaller spaces. The high-performance medium-format purifier boasts up to 3 times more powerful purification, while still having a form factor that will be ideally suited to anyone with space issues.



Performance wise, the Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde offers air projection of 20 metres, coverage of 280m² and operates at less than 50dB. The filter life is an impressive 18 months.

HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde

(Image credit: Dyson)

Conversely, the HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde air purifier sits at the other end of the spectrum offering performance that’s aimed at taking on multiple rooms in one go. It has a 20-metre projection capability, coverage range of 360m², a filter life of up to 18 months and operates at 46dB for the European model.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air will launch in December with an RRP of £549.99. However, if you can’t wait, the Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+Formaldehyde, priced at £899.99 and the Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde costing £549.99 will both be available from October.

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