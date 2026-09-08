Watch the iPhone Ultra launch right here live – the start of a new era for Apple

Apple's annual iPhone launch event is taking place tomorrow, Wednesday 9 September 2026, and you can watch it live right here on T3.

Dubbed "Surprise and Shine", the event will be the first hosted by new CEO John Ternus and should debut the much-talked about iPhone Ultra – Apple's first foldable phone. You can watch it live below.

Apple Event — September 9 - YouTube Watch On

In addition, we should see the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5. There'll be a whole lot about Siri AI too, as it'll arrive with iOS 27 in the coming days.

So, expect a jam-packed show with maybe a surprise or two along the way.

Here are all the details.

When will the Apple iPhone Ultra event start?

Apple will stream its iPhone launch event on Wednesday 9 September 2026.

As is tradition, it will kick off at 10:00am PDT, local time for Apple's HQ in Cupertino.

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Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (10 September)

01:00 CST (10 September) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (10 September)

02:00 JST (10 September) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (10 September)

02:00 KST (10 September) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (10 September)

How to watch the new Apple iPhone launch event

You can watch the event stream live right here (via the video further up this page).

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.

(Image credit: Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What to expect

The main focus this year will undoubtedly be on Apple's first foldable phone – commonly referred to as the iPhone Ultra. So much has been written and said about it that it would be a major shock if it didn't appear.

There will also be an iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max announced, although we expect to have to wait until early next year for a new standard iPhone 18 model.

In terms of smartwatches, we understand the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 will be unveiled, along with new AirPods – the AirPods 5, at the very least.

Oh. and there will be plenty about iOS 27 and Siri AI, which will soon be available for existing devices as well as the new ones.

We'll be watching along like everyone else, of course, and covering the whole shebang live. Why don't you join us?