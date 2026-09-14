Shelly debuts its first-ever security camera with advanced vision – and there’s no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has launched the Shelly Camera, the brand’s first-ever indoor smart security camera. Priced at £37.90 / $49.99 / €39.90, the Shelly Camera has full HD 1080p video resolution, advanced motion detection, and comes with no subscription fees.

Watch out, Blink – Shelly has just launched its first-ever security camera , and it might be the most affordable option on the market right now. As an indoor smart camera, the Shelly Camera is compact and easy to install, and comes with an affordable price tag yet surprisingly advanced features.

Despite launching in 2018, Shelly is still a fairly new name to the smart home space. But the brand is definitely challenging this statement, as it recently announced a whole host of new smart devices at IFA 2026, including smart door and window sensors .

But it's the Shelly Camera that I’m most excited about, especially as it’s the first time Shelly has launched this type of device. As an indoor wired camera, the Shelly Camera is extremely small, circular and easy to install – it can be mounted on your wall or sit inconspicuously on shelves or desks.

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Despite its compact size, the Shelly Camera offers full HD 1080p video so you can see detailed images throughout the day and night. It has black and white night vision and offers a wide field of coverage with 110° horizontal and 70° vertical views. I think it’d be a great pet camera or baby monitor, but Shelly states it can be used in homes, offices and small businesses.

(Image credit: Shelly)

Rather than a standalone camera, the Shelly Camera is designed to become part of your Shelly smart home ecosystem, and trigger automations. Using its motion detection, the Shelly Camera can connect to your other devices to enhance your daily routine. For example, when the camera detects that you’ve arrived home, you can set up an automation which turns on your smart lights .

Motion detection comes as standard with the Shelly Camera but if you want intelligent object detection which recognises people, pets and vehicles, you’ll need to sign up for Shelly Cloud. However, the Shelly Camera can easily be used without a monthly subscription , and you can still enjoy many advanced features, including live streaming, and recording and storing footage locally on a microSD card.

While the Shelly Camera is corded, it offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and there’s no home hub required for it to work. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

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