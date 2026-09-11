Wiser's new smart radiator thermostat combines sleek looks with ultra-quiet operation

QUICK SUMMARY Drayton has launched a new Wiser 2nd Gen smart radiator thermostat, bringing quieter operation, rechargeable battery support and wider radiator valve compatibility. It also works with Wiser's Matter-enabled smart home ecosystem and costs just £59.99.

Drayton has expanded its smart home range with a new 2nd Gen smart radiator thermostat, giving homeowners more control over the temperature in individual rooms. It joins Wiser's growing Matter-enabled smart home lineup, including the Wiser 2nd Gen HubR, which we reviewed back in April.

Building on the original model, the new thermostat brings several upgrades, including quieter operation, improved battery flexibility and wider compatibility with existing radiator valves. It also has an upgraded motor, which brings operating noise down to just 19dB(A), making it a great fit for bedrooms and other quieter areas of the home.

The Wiser 2nd Gen Radiator Thermostat is available now in white or anthracite, directly from Drayton or selected retailers for £59.99 – around $80.

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(Image credit: Wiser)

The thermostat can run on the included AA alkaline batteries, which Drayton says can last for more than two years, or Ni-Mh rechargeable batteries. It's also compatible with radiator valves from a range of major manufacturers, which makes installation straightforward.

There's also a physical Boost control on the thermostat itself, which you can activate by twisting the cap towards the plus symbol to increase the temperature by 2°C for one hour.

(Image credit: Wiser)

For more control, you can use the Wiser Home app to manage individual rooms and create heating schedules. Drayton says its multi-zone heating system could save users up to 30% on their annual energy bills, although your actual savings will depend on how you use your heating.

The thermostat is also Zigbee certified, allowing it to connect to the wider Wiser smart heating system. As part of Wiser's Matter-enabled ecosystem, compatible products can also be brought into platforms including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.