Philips' cheaper smart lighting brand just launched a better-value version of a new Hue light

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Smart Lighting has launched its new Screen Sync with Strip Light, giving TV viewers a cheaper way to sync their smart lighting with what's happening on screen. Available in two TV sizes, each kit includes the Screen Sync device and a four-sided RGBIC strip light.

Philips Smart Lighting has launched its new Screen Sync, just days after the Philips Hue Play Screen Syncarrived. It essentially brings the Screen Sync concept to Philips' cheaper smart lighting range, but crucially, has a strip light that comes included in the box.

Just like the Hue version, the Philips Smart Lighting Screen Sync uses a fisheye lens to capture the full TV screen from edge to edge and read its colours in real time. Those colours are then recreated using a four-sided RGBIC strip light mounted behind the TV.

There will be two versions depending on your TV size. The 40-50-inch kit costs £79.99/€89.99, whilst the 55-65-inch version costs £99.99/€109.99. Each kit includes both the Screen Sync device and the corresponding strip light, so there's no need to buy any components separately.

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Philips Smart Lighting Screen Sync (left) and Philips Hue Play Screen Sync (right) (Image credit: Philips Smart Lighting)

In terms of installation, you simply position the Screen Sync device on top of your TV and start the calibration process in the app. It automatically aligns its anchor points with the edges of the screen, although you can make manual adjustments afterwards if needed.

There are several preset sync modes to adjust the effect depending on what you're watching, whilst a built-in microphone can also make the lights react to music.

If you want to take the effect beyond the TV, you can add compatible Philips Smart Lighting bulbs, lightstrips and lamps around the room. That includes a number of products launched back in May, so you can build out the setup without having to stick to the strip light behind the TV.

Check out my guide on Philips Hue vs Philips Smart Lighting for more information on the two guides.

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