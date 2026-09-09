Your iPhone will get iOS 27 in a matter of days, as Apple quietly reveals Siri AI release date

Quick Summary Apple has revealed the release date for the full version of iOS 27, which will also introduce the new Siri AI in English speaking countries. It will be available to download from Monday 14 September – most likely from 6pm BST.

Although Apple didn't mention it during its iPhone Duo launch presentation, the release date for iOS 27 has been officially revealed.

It appears in the footnotes under the press release for the iPhone 18 Pro, but will be made available for all supported iPhones before that device is made available. It'll be downloadable from next Monday 14 September, in fact.

This includes the new Apple Intelligence features, which will be available for "users with an Apple Intelligence-enabled device set to a supported language". That includes devices in English-speaking countries, plus multiple other regions and languages across Europe and the rest of the world.

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The new Siri AI is slightly different. While also available from 14 September, it will launch in beta form for English-language devices only. Apple will then roll out the AI-powered assistant in French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish from October.

Is iPadOS 27 coming too?

It hasn't yet been confirmed, but it is more than likely that iPadOS 27 will also roll out on Monday for iPads, with Apple's other operating systems potentially joining it. Some of them have been known to be staggered in the past though, such as macOS.

As for the new iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models will be available to pre-order from Saturday 12 September, with an on-sale date of 18 September.

Apple's first foldable iPhone – the iPhone Duo – will follow, with pre-orders opening on 16 October for a 23 October release date.

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All of the new iPhones will come with iOS 27, Siri AI and Apple Intelligence pre-installed.