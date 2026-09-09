Apple AirPods 5 are even more pro than ever – bigger battery, better ANC and live translation
ANC works 50% more effectively on AirPods 5 than ever before
Quick Summary
Apple has announced new AirPods 5 earbuds, which come in two different models.
Starting at $129 / £129, they are available to pre-order now for a 18 September release date.
Apple has announced its fifth generation AirPods and they blur the line between the entry and pro models more than ever before.
More durable and with live translation capabilities – much like the AirPods Pro – the AirPods 5 also feature better active noise cancellation. Apple claims that it works 50% more effectively than the last-gen, and with improved audio playback.
The design is largely the same, but the new AirPods are now rated IP57 for dust and water resistance. There's a bigger battery offering up to five hours of playback time with ANC activated, while the USB-C charging case expands that to up to 20 hours.
Another new feature of the upgraded buds is that they support the new Siri AI functionality coming with iOS 27. And there are two models that will be available – with a standard variant and a step-up pair that come with a wireless charging case.
This additional version also features volume controls on the stem of the right AirPod – a feature also migrated from the AirPods Pro.
The standard Apple AirPods 5. are priced at $129 / £129 and they're available to pre-order from today. They'll ship on 18 September 2026.
The step-up model with on stem audio controls, wireless charging case and longer battery life are priced at $149 / £149.
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There is no new AirPods Pro version announced as yet, but with the features added to these entry buds, you have to wonder whether we need a new Pro. At least until the variant with an AI camera in the buds arrives (likely early next year).
T3 is covering all of the new Apple announcements live – just follow the news as it happens in our regularly updated blog.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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