Apple's next-gen AirPods shown in leaked video, sporting cameras and Visual Intelligence

Quick Summary Apple's AirPods with cameras have allegedly appeared in a demo video found in an official release candidate version of macOS 26.7. It shows one of the AI features that could be unlocked by AirPods being able to see your surroundings.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on next generation AirPods that house cameras to see the world around them. This will allow the wearer to engage Visual Intelligence features – much like the cameras on smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Metas.

It could make street navigation suggestions more accurate, with the buds seeing landmarks and signs, or you could find out more information on objects around you.

The only issue is that this has been just rumour and speculation. Until now, that is.

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MacRumors has discovered an instructional video clip inside the latest release candidate build of macOS. The short demo shows a man allegedly wearing the new AirPods and being able to "save" a physical book "for later".

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeuAugust 18, 2026

We assume that using Visual Intelligence, Siri AI will be able to log that book in a diary or calendar entry so you can be reminded to check it out again when you're free. And while we don't know for sure, maybe this feature can be used to look at a book cover in a store, but then check it out online too when you get home.

This could help you check out alternative prices or buy a digital equivalent. There are plenty of other use cases that could be unlocked too.

According to MacRumors, the AirPods will also inform you if the cameras have been obscured by objects, such as long hair or a hat. It's claimed that you'll receive an alert: "To get the most accurate information about things in your environment, make sure AirPods are not covered," it says.

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It's not yet known when the new AirPods will launch, nor what they'll be called. It's believed that they'll look like AirPods Pro and the cameras will be hard to detect.

Apple will undoubtedly host its annual iPhone launch event in early September, so we could find out more then. And with the iPhone Ultra also likely to appear, it could be the most exciting presentation in a few years.