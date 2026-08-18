Nothing's new product revealed – CMF Buds Neo to launch this week

Quick Summary CMF Buds Neo will be formally announced on 20 August, it seems. A new teaser video has appeared on the company's X feed.

Nothing's cheaper sub-brand CMF teased a new product yesterday, which led to online speculation – we also covered it. However, it now seems more clear what the company has up its sleeve.

A second tease has been posted on X with a brief video clip showing a volume rocker on what looks to be the corner of a charging case. The text is even more precise: "Buds Neo. 20 August," it says.

Basically, as we guessed yesterday, it looks to be a new pair of earbuds from CMF by Nothing, which will launch properly this Thursday.

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We still haven't got many details, nor have we seen anything but the original vague image of what looks to be an earbud, but the video clip does hint that the CMF Buds Neo will borrow something from the open ear CMF Clip Pro pair released recently.

(Image credit: CMF / Nothing)

The charging case that comes with the Clips Pro has a dial on the front that can be used to manage playback, change the volume and even answer calls. That seems to be the case (literally) here too.

We can also see that the new buds will come in three colour options – white and orange, cyan and black, and simply black.

Other than that, we'll have to wait for more information. But that won't be long considering the launch is just a couple of days away.

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It'll be interesting to see where the CMF Buds Neo fit in the lineup. The label already has earbud models for most affordable price points, starting from just £29 / $29. Will the CMF Buds Neo replace the Buds 2 Plus or Buds 2a, for example? Or are we looking at a new entry-level pair?

T3 will let you know the minute we find out.