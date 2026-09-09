The NeoGeo AES+ retro games console has been delayed... by a year

Quick Summary The NeoGeo AES+ has been delayed until September 2027. The retro games console reissue has fallen foul of the continuing RAM crisis.

One of the most exciting retro games console reissues was unveiled in April this year, with the NeoGeo AES+ to be a faithful recreation of SNK's iconic 1990s machine.

It proved to be a hugely popular announcement, with pre-orders flying in for the new version and the multiple game cartridges to go with it. All in the hope of getting hold of one before the end of this year.

However, we have learned from distributor Plaion that the NeoGeo AES+ has now been delayed – by almost 12 months. We've been told that it won't ship until 16 September 2027.

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Sadly, there's a common reason for its delay: the RAM and components crisis.

"The response to NeoGeo AES+ has been extraordinary, but global component supply constraints mean we simple cannot manufacture enough systems to deliver the worldwide launch our community deserves," said Plaion in a statement sent to T3.

"Rather than launch with severely limited availability, we're taking the extra time to expand production, secure the components we need, and invest in an even bigger future for NeoGeo AES+.

"If you've already pre-ordered, your order remains secure and keeps its priority place. There is no price increase and no action is required."

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Existing orders will also get a "Founding Supporter Bonus". Standard and Anniversary Edition orders will receive a free NeoGeo AES+ Gamepad, while those who have paid for the Ultimate Edition with get 30% off future NeoGeo AES+ games.

As for new orders, they are being accepted now (albeit with a much lengthier shipping estimate). The NeoGeo AES+ will cost £179.99 in the UK without a game. It's compatible with old NeoGeo AES cartridges from the 90s, along with new reissues priced around £69.99 / €79.95 each.

The Ultimate Edition bundle also still available. Priced at £799.99, it includes 10 classic NeoGeo games in a cartridge set, with the likes of Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2002, and Samurai Shodown V Special part of the pack.