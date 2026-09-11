Ugreen moves beyond power banks with its first-ever smart home hub

QUICK SUMMARY Ugreen has unveiled its first smart home hub at IFA 2026, combining local AI, storage, security and smart home controls in one device. The new HomeAgent range also includes smart cameras, speakers and photo frames, with support for third-party Matter devices.

Ugreen has launched a new range of smart home products at IFA 2026, including an AI-powered home hub designed to control storage, security and smart home control in one place. It marks a move beyond the best power banks and charging accessories the brand is best known for.

The new Ugreen HomeAgent sits in the middle of the lineup, combining NAS-style storage and computing with smart home controls. It can connect to Ugreen's own AIoT devices, as well as other Matter-compatible products, giving users a single place to manage their connected home.

The HomeAgent range is available to pre-order ahead of the Kickstarter campaign, which launches on 27th October. Customers can currently place a deposit to reserve a device, with Ugreen offering a 50% super early bird discount. Other AIoT products are also expected to join the Kickstarter campaign when it goes live.

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(Image credit: Ugreen)

Users can also interact with HomeAgent using natural language, allowing you to manage files, control connected devices and automate parts of your home without having to jump between different apps.

HomeAgent is built around local storage and on-device AI, meaning Ugreen says your data can stay at home rather than being sent entirely to cloud-based services. That's particularly interesting for things like security camera footage and personal photos.

The wider HomeAgent lineup includes the HA100 and HA100 Pro, as well as the more powerful MasterAgent MA100, which is powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Thor platform. They're joined by SynCare smart cameras, the Ugreen Smart Speaker for Uliya and Ugreen Gallery smart frames, creating a wider ecosystem of connected home products around the hub.