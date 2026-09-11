Gramicci and cult South Korean label thisisneverthat just made the perfect ’90s climbing jacket – in 2026

There is something particularly convincing about outdoor clothing that looks as though it existed long before you discovered it.

Gramicci’s latest jacket nails that aesthetic without resorting to oversized logos, artificial patches or any of the other usual shortcuts.

The Gramicci x thisisneverthat Washed Wind Jacket is part of the third collaboration between the Californian climbing-inspired brand and cult South Korean streetwear label thisisneverthat.

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(Image credit: Gramicci)

To my delight, it looks like something you might have spotted halfway down the page of a climbing catalogue in the early 1990s.

That is largely thanks to the navy check fabric, which combines muted blues with thin reddish-brown lines.

The slightly crinkled finish, contrasting light-coloured hood lining and old-school hardware only add to the impression that this thing has somehow survived untouched for the past three decades.

It hasn't, of course. Gramicci and thisisneverthat have deliberately created the effect using a cotton-nylon ripstop fabric that has been pigment dyed and acid washed, producing the slightly faded, worn-in appearance straight from the box.

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Old-school looks, proper outdoor DNA

Gramicci can trace its roots back to the Californian climbing scene, while Seoul-based thisisneverthat has built much of its appeal around reworking American outdoor, sportswear and streetwear references through a distinctly Korean lens.

For their third collection together, the brands say they took familiar Gramicci ideas around movement, functionality, and climbing and put them through thisisneverthat's vintage-inspired filter.

(Image credit: Gramicci)

The resulting range deliberately occupies the increasingly blurry space between outdoor clothing and city wear, which is exactly where Gramicci thrives.

The Washed Wind Jacket might be one of the clearest examples of that approach because, underneath all the nostalgia, it remains a fairly straightforward piece of functional outerwear.

It has a two-way front zip, elasticated cuffs and hem, a drawcord-adjustable hood and zipped hand pockets, while the cut is described as a regular fit rather than an exaggerated streetwear silhouette.

The wider collection includes Pertex insulated jackets, a reversible fleece vest, patterned knitwear, faded striped T-shirts and denim climbing trousers.

(Image credit: Gramicci)

One of my favourite items is a particularly fetching pair of Pertex earflap caps, with all items in the range carrying varying amounts of the same slightly weathered, archive-inspired character.

At a time when technical outdoor clothing increasingly means ultra-clean fabrics and bonded seams, there is something wonderfully refreshing about a jacket designed to look like it has already accompanied someone on a few questionable climbing trips.

The Gramicci x thisisneverthat Washed Wind Jacket is available now from Gramicci UK in Navy, priced at £170 (~£230 / €198 / AU$320), with UK sizes S to XL listed at the time of writing.

The wider collection is also available now, with prices from £50 (~$67 / €58 / AU$94).