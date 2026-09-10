I’ve been testing outdoor gear for nearly a decade and these are the fleece jackets I recommend in 2026 as the temperature starts to drop

After months of reaching for T-shirts, the temperature is finally heading the other way, which means one of my favourite pieces of outdoor clothing is coming back into rotation.

I’ve been testing outdoor gear for nearly a decade, and while the basic idea behind the best fleece jackets hasn’t changed much, the category itself has become surprisingly varied.

You can still buy the thick, fluffy retro-style fleeces many of us picture when we hear the word, but there are also highly breathable grid fleeces for moving fast in the mountains, ultralight active insulation, natural wool alternatives and increasingly sophisticated designs that look just as comfortable in town as they do on the trail.

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With that in mind, I’ve picked eight of the jackets and midlayers that stand out to me in 2026, covering everything from technical Polartec to Sasquatch-covered pile.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | Active Matt Kollat is T3’s Active Editor and has spent nearly a decade testing outdoor gear in the field, from technical clothing and footwear to GPS watches and adventure equipment. His experience includes multiple marathons, multi-day trail running events and a 100-mile ultramarathon.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Jacket

£230 | Patagonia

Patagonia is one of the biggest names in fleece, so naturally I’ve chosen something that technically isn’t one. The Nano-Air Light swaps conventional fleece for 40g FullRange synthetic insulation, sandwiched between stretchy, air-permeable recycled polyester fabrics.

The idea is to provide enough warmth when you slow down without immediately becoming unbearably hot when you start working hard again. It weighs just 332g, has an articulated cut for freedom of movement and can even stuff into its own chest pocket.

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For hiking, scrambling and other stop-start autumn adventures, it’s a fascinating alternative to simply throwing on another fleece.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

Peak Performance Freelight AOP Polartec Alpha Half Zip

£160 £80 | Peak Performance

Polartec Alpha was originally developed as active insulation, and the Freelight AOP Half Zip demonstrates why the material has become such an interesting alternative to conventional fleece.

Peak Performance uses an exposed Polartec Alpha Direct knit that provides insulation while staying exceptionally breathable and quick-drying, making it the sort of layer I’d reach for when I know I’m going to generate plenty of heat.

The half-zip lets you dump even more warmth when required, while its unusual all-over pattern gives it considerably more personality than most technical midlayers.

(Image credit: Klättermusen)

Klättermusen Balderus Jacket

£260 | Klättermusen

Synthetic fleece dominates outdoor clothing, making the new Balderus one of the most interesting jackets on this list. Klättermusen has instead used a dense fleece made from recycled Italian wool, creating a substantial 575g layer designed for cold-weather hiking and mountain use.

Nylon reinforcement is added to exposed areas to improve durability and provide extra wind protection, while the construction retains freedom of movement when climbing or reaching.

This isn't the fleece I’d choose for fast-and-light missions, but when warmth takes priority, the heavyweight wool construction offers something genuinely different from the sea of polyester alternatives.

(Image credit: Mountain Hardwear)

Mountain Hardwear Polartec Power Grid Full Zip Hoody

$190 (~£140) | Mountain Hardwear

If your idea of a fleece involves mountains rather than coffee shops, Mountain Hardwear’s Polartec Power Grid Full Zip Hoody is probably the most technical option on this list.

The gridded construction is designed to trap warmth while helping moisture move away from the body, which is exactly what I want from a midlayer when I’m hiking hard in cooler weather.

It also has a fitted three-piece hood, thumb holes, stretch panels, and zipped hand and chest pockets, while the relatively slim fit makes it easy to layer under a shell. At 427g, it provides plenty of substance without becoming excessively bulky.

(Image credit: Haglöfs)

Haglöfs Buteo Mid II Jacket

£70 | Haglöfs

Not every good fleece needs an elaborate fabric technology, unusual construction or premium price tag. The new Haglöfs Buteo Mid II is a refreshingly straightforward full-zip fleece that does exactly what most people need a midlayer to do.

The latest version uses lightweight Polartec Micro Series fleece made from 100% recycled polyester, which is designed to dry quickly, manage moisture and provide warmth without too much weight. At around 300g, it should also disappear easily beneath a waterproof shell.

I particularly like the new Standard Issue Black colourway, which gives the Buteo a clean, uncomplicated appearance that should work pretty much anywhere.

(Image credit: KAVU)

KAVU Teannaway Fleece

£80 | Kavu

Technical outdoor clothing is becoming increasingly serious, which is precisely why I like KAVU’s Teannaway.

This is fleece in its most gloriously old-school form, with 7.5oz fabric, reinforced taffeta elbow panels, a kangaroo-style pass-through pocket and the sort of colourful patterns that make minimalist Scandinavian outdoor clothing look positively miserable.

My pick is the wonderfully named Sasquatch Sighting, which is covered in sunglasses-wearing Bigfoots wandering through the wilderness.

KAVU describes the Teannaway as its bestselling fleece, and it isn't difficult to understand the appeal. It’s warm, uncomplicated and, most importantly, doesn’t take itself remotely seriously.

(Image credit: Montbell)

Montbell CLIMAPLUS Shearling Jacket

£145 | Montbell

Montbell is famous for pursuing its “Light & Fast” philosophy, but the CLIMAPLUS Shearling Jacket demonstrates that the Japanese outdoor specialist isn't afraid of something a little more substantial.

Its thick synthetic CLIMAPLUS fleece has a wool-like texture and is backed by a smooth 40-denier nylon taffeta lining, which helps block wind far more effectively than an ordinary porous fleece.

That construction pushes the weight to 594g, but it also makes the CLIMAPLUS feel more like a proper standalone autumn jacket than a midlayer destined to spend its life underneath a shell.

(Image credit: On)

On Ascent Fleece Jacket

£180 | On

On might still be best known for running shoes, but its increasingly ambitious clothing range has produced one of my favourite-looking fleeces here.

The Ascent Fleece avoids the exaggerated pile and colourful contrast panels normally associated with retro outdoor clothing, instead opting for a restrained design, tonal embroidered logo and subtle reinforced elbow patches.

Underneath the clean appearance is On’s lightweight ThermaTec thermal fabric, while an adjustable hem and elasticated cuffs help keep warmth in. It’s fairly substantial at 530g, so this isn't an ultralight performance piece, but that almost misses the point.