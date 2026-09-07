3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Sep 7-11)

A big week beckons in the world of streaming, if you're keeping up with things, and I've been through the (long, long) lists of releases coming this week to see what you should know about this time around. Normally, these round-ups tend to skew in Netflix's favour, since it has a more fulsome release schedule than Prime Video, but this week's an exception.

Amazon's queued up a couple of big new additions for people to sink into, but Netflix is certainly keeping things fresh on its own front too. So, if you want some ideas about what new arrivals could fill your evenings with action, romance or more this week, keep reading. You'll find a trio of highlights along with their trailers and release dates for clarity.

Crew Girl

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 10 September

Crew Girl has all the ingredients to be a smash for Netflix, largely because it's continuing what might just be the most popular genre in the world right now – steamy romances set around sports teams. This time, rather than ice hockey or some other wintery sport, though, it's a rowing team that's stepping into the spotlight.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Our main character will become the female cox to an all-male team when she joins a new school without a women's rowing programme, and that is a pretty obvious setup for romantic complications. It wouldn't be much of a drama without a love triangle, and one looks like it'll spring up almost immediately after she joins.

In The Grey

IN THE GREY | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters May 15 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 9 September

Guy Ritchie seems to find time to make multiple films a year, and that's before you consider his renewed commitment to TV and streaming series. This movie looks like a characteristically fun one, and reunites him with Henry Cavill after The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare a couple of years ago. Where that was wartime action, this is a modern spy thriller.

Cavill's part of a team (along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez) who specialise in helping people recover what's been stolen from them, whether it's in a kidnapping or a robbery. This time they're chasing down literal billions, and that means the stakes will be super high. It's still a Ritchie flick, though, so expect repartee throughout.

Drawn Together

Drawn Together - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 9 September

If you want your dose of steamy romance this week but don't have a Netflix subscription or don't fancy rowing-themed fun, then this Spanish-language option on Prime Video looks enticing. It's a classic bodyguard setup, where a rich young woman is forced to accept a new guard when she's kidnapped and then mysteriously released.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trailer makes it obvious that sparks will fly between them almost immediately, especially since they have to live together in really close proximity. Don't be too shocked when they fall for each other, or when plot twists make any potential relationship fraught with risk. Prime Video has a great track record for romances in languages other than English, so this could be the start of another big franchise if it finds an audience.