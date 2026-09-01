3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Sep 1-4)

Here in the UK we've just enjoyed a long weekend thanks to the late-August bank holiday, which means it's a shorter week than usual. Thankfully, though, Prime Video and Netflix have both stepped up to the plate with a pretty interesting slate of additions through the rest of the week, in case you're wondering what you'll be watching in the evenings to come.

In fact, as a trio of additions, these will make for one of the highest-profile weeks I can remember from Netflix and Prime Video in a joint capacity. If you're a subscriber to either (and they're both among the best streaming services going), then you'll probably want to check out the highlights below. Each is showcased with a trailer and its release date for your convenience!

The Gentlemen Season 2

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 3 September

Guy Ritchie has found a real renaissance in a TV career, although that's not to say he's done with movies by a long stretch. The Gentlemen proved with its first season that his snappy dialogue and fast action can work terrifically when elongated over the course of more time for streaming, and now it's back for a second season that promises to be a big deal for Netflix.

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The show will return to the story of Theo James' reluctant drug kingpin, a Duke who found himself inheriting a weed empire last time around. Now he's fully used to the idea and indeed the market, he's starting to get ideas about expansion, and that means conflict. Expect dirty dealing and plenty of action when this drops midweek.

The Runner

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 2 September

If you want a thriller that's open and shut in a couple of hours, rather than offering up an entire season of episodes to get through, then you might want to turn to Prime Video this week for The Runner. This Gal Gadot film is a one-off release and looks like it could spin a really quite entertaining yarn through the streets of London.

Gadot plays a bigshot lawyer whose life gets put in the tumble dryer when her son is kidnapped. The criminals want to change the outcome of her biggest case (which is ongoing) and they're happy to force her into submission with twisted theats. She'll have to run through some crazy sequences to keep her son safe, and it looks like pretty hair-raising stuff.

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 4 September

One of the biggest early swings that Prime Video took was poaching Top Gear's talent after the implosion of that show on the BBC, and repackaging it into The Grand Tour. Now that era's over and there'd been some anticipation building about what would follow it. The answer? Francis Bourgeois. It's not just the trainspotting sensation, though, but also YouTube powerhouses from Throttle House.

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The show will be pretty fascinating to observe, with the chemistry of those three new faces being key to its potential success. Either way, this season looks really high-budget and globetrotting, which is basically the whole point of a motoring show like The Grand Tour. Prime Video will be hoping this is the start of something huge.