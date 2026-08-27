Apple TV's crime series 12 12 12 doesn't even release on 12 December – what's the point?

I'm sorry, but there are some rules that just shouldn't be broken. Whether it's the order you put your jam and cream on a scone, or whether you put your loo roll on so it falls over or under the holder, there are things you just know are right, and when Apple unveiled a new series called 12 12 12 I had a similar type of certainty.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

The moment I saw that numerical title, and the fact that its first teaser trailer was nothing more than a "date announcement", I just knew in my soul that this would be a fun one – with the series premiering on 12 December, to make it 12 12 12 on 12/12. Then Apple went ahead and decided to ruin my day by launching it on 13 November.

12 12 12 — Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Now, I'm obviously not saying that Apple is obliged to follow my personal instructions to the letter when it comes to the release schedule of a show that it doubtless spent millions to make. Still, I can't quite believe it's ignored the potential for one of the most satisfying release dates of all time, especially to get the show out just a month before that point.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Regardless, you might be curious about what 12 12 12 is actually about. The title of the show refers to a theory that a great heist takes 12 months of planning and 12 hours to execute. That third 12 refers to the idea that any robber who hasn't been caught inside 12 days is unlikely to ever be apprehended for their crime. It's all explained by Anthony Mackie's character in the very brief trailer.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

He seems to be explaining the theory to Jamie Dornan, the other lead in the show, although at this stage we're in the dark about which one of them will play the criminal and which one will be law enforcement. Apple says the show will play out across three timelines, suggesting it'll be a zippy and fun watch that jumps around in time to keep audiences guessing about how it'll end.

Still, I'm going to remain hung up on that release date fumble for quite some time – we really could have been celebrating one of the best release day timings ever. We'll doubtless see more of 12 12 12 in the next month, though, as Apple builds the hype.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors