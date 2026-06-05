Apple TV's new Anya Taylor-Joy thriller looks so high-budget, I thought it was a movie for sure

Apple TV knows how the game is played, and in the world of streaming the biggest way to secure success is to reel in some big stars. Apple already had some sort of good relationship going with Anya Taylor-Joy after last year's The Gorge, which did some seriously striking numbers. Now they're teaming up again, on Lucky, which got its first proper trailer this week.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

After my first watch of that trailer, which I've embedded below, I would have fairly confidently bet on the project being a movie, since it looks really high-budget and interesting visually, but we're in lucky. It's actually a series, which means we'll get way more runtime to enjoy if it ends up being a hit when it arrives on 15 July.

Lucky — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Taylor-Joy looks like she's very much the star at the centre of this show, rather than it being more of an ensemble piece. She plays Lucky, who's grown up in a fairly unconventional way, being trained up by her father (Timothy Olyphant) to run cons and get away with some seriously big scores.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

She isn't all that keen on keeping up a life of crime, and might even be tempted to get out and go straight, but that wish gets a lot more complicated when she wakes up one morning to find her husband missing, and their latest batch of cash missing. That husband's mother just happens to be a crime boss in her own right, played by Annette Bening, and she seems not to be too fond of Lucky.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

It's fairly clear from the way the trailer unfolds that this will all add up to Lucky going on the run, whether she's just trying to keep her head above water, or whether she's got a plan to get the money she lost back, and find her husband at the same time. With the FBI on her tail as well as the mob, she's got a lot to juggle.

Luckily, Taylor-Joy looks like she's putting in another highly committed performance, and it seems quite action-packed too. We see car chases, foot chases, gunfights and more. That makes me hope this could be a proper hit for Apple TV, at a time when there's not actually all that much to watch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors