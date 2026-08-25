Why I’m skipping Toy Story 5 on streaming to await the 4K Blu-ray

I've been having a lot of fun this year with my '4K Blu-ray Club' New Year's Resolution, which has seen me buy a new or classic movie on the best-quality physical format to watch each month.

Having missed Toy Story 5 at the cinema during its summertime run, and as a long-time fan of the series – there's not a bad one, which is good innings! – I was pleased to see that it would get a proper physical release.

Disney Pixar's Toy Story 5 4K Blu-ray: £24.99 at Amazon The region-free version of Toy Story 5 doesn't cost as much as the limited-edition Steelbook version in the USA, so it's a lucrative purchase. This 4K disc is backed by the Blu-ray version, too, should you be restricted on available hardware. But it's the XL-capacity 4K version that's the real star of this boxed copy.

That includes a 4K Blu-ray edition (backed by a Blu-ray in the box, too), for the utmost quality. Disney Pixar isn't messing around with this one, either, as the disc – I'm told by a trusted T3 freelancer – is a 100GB mega-capacity, to ensure the absolute best quality and lowest compression.

For a CG-rendered movie like Toy Story 5 that capacity is going to mean a whole lot. Expect the brightest colours, the smoothest gradations, and biting detail in this high dynamic range (HDR) presentation – best viewed with one of the best OLED TVs.

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Sure, I could watch Toy Story 5 right now via streaming – it's available at various outlets in its pay-for format, ahead of its arrival on Disney+ later down the line – but I'm happy to pay for the ownership, for that utmost quality. The disc will hands-down beat the streaming services.

The disadvantage, of course, is that physical media arrives later. The US release in Steelbook format will hit the shelves on 22 September – almost a month after the digital release. Here in the UK, however, Amazon is telling me that me pre-order will arrive on 12 October, so even later.

That'll add to the anticipation, though, so I'm happy to wait it out. There are a batch of featurettes on the disc, too, which tend to be better on physical releases – I said the same of the Project Hail Mary 4K Blu-ray, too, which was also well worth waiting for.