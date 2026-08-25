Why I’m skipping Toy Story 5 on streaming to await the 4K Blu-ray

I've been having a lot of fun this year with my '4K Blu-ray Club' New Year's Resolution, which has seen me buy a new or classic movie on the best-quality physical format to watch each month.
Having missed Toy Story 5 at the cinema during its summertime run, and as a long-time fan of the series – there's not a bad one, which is good innings! – I was pleased to see that it would get a proper physical release.
The region-free version of Toy Story 5 doesn't cost as much as the limited-edition Steelbook version in the USA, so it's a lucrative purchase.
This 4K disc is backed by the Blu-ray version, too, should you be restricted on available hardware. But it's the XL-capacity 4K version that's the real star of this boxed copy.
That includes a 4K Blu-ray edition (backed by a Blu-ray in the box, too), for the utmost quality. Disney Pixar isn't messing around with this one, either, as the disc – I'm told by a trusted T3 freelancer – is a 100GB mega-capacity, to ensure the absolute best quality and lowest compression.
For a CG-rendered movie like Toy Story 5 that capacity is going to mean a whole lot. Expect the brightest colours, the smoothest gradations, and biting detail in this high dynamic range (HDR) presentation – best viewed with one of the best OLED TVs.
Sure, I could watch Toy Story 5 right now via streaming – it's available at various outlets in its pay-for format, ahead of its arrival on Disney+ later down the line – but I'm happy to pay for the ownership, for that utmost quality. The disc will hands-down beat the streaming services.
The disadvantage, of course, is that physical media arrives later. The US release in Steelbook format will hit the shelves on 22 September – almost a month after the digital release. Here in the UK, however, Amazon is telling me that me pre-order will arrive on 12 October, so even later.
That'll add to the anticipation, though, so I'm happy to wait it out. There are a batch of featurettes on the disc, too, which tend to be better on physical releases – I said the same of the Project Hail Mary 4K Blu-ray, too, which was also well worth waiting for.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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