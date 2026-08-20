The biggest show on earth is back – and it might feel like just yesterday that the World Cup ended, too. Football waits for nobody, though, which means you've got a matter of hours before the Premier League is back in action, with Arsenal kicking off at home to Coventry on Friday evening.

Every year I find myself doing the same scramble this week of the year, realising that I don't have a deal lined up to avoid paying the maximum price for the next 10 or so months of football.

Thankfully, it's pretty reliable that every year there are some last-minute deals from the big broadcasters as they look for subscribers. My provider of choice is Now, since it offers me the flexibility to access sport without needing to sign up for a bigger contract or commitment.

This year, its deal is actually looking pretty excellent – giving you a full 12-month option on the Sports pass, with its Boost package included to give you proper 1080p streaming, at £27.99 a month.

Save 32% Now Sports + Boost: was £40.99 now £27.99 at NOW This is genuinely a great package, and a better deal than Now has offered in August for the last couple of years. That said, I don't think it'll be available for much longer!

Of course, if you're already a Now subscriber, like me, you might want to check in on something else first. When I went to cancel my current Sports pass, since it had reverted to the maximum price of £34.99 a month, I was eventually offered 12 months of £19.99 a month for the pass alone.

As someone who already had Ultra Boost in my package, getting me 4K quality on my streams, that was a no-brainer, and you might find a similar offer in your account when you push through to cancellation. It's definitely worth checking!

More good news came this week for Sky and Now users, too, in the form of a new multiview mode that will debut this week on Sky and later in the season on Now. It'll let you select multiple channels to watch at once, with your choice of which audio to foreground.

That could be huge for big matchdays where multiple games coincide, or just for giving yourself sensory overload if you prefer.