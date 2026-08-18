VisionQuest could be the big hit that Disney+ has been needing this year

Marvel's in an odd spot right now, I think it's fair to say. After the storming cinema success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's still a little hard to gauge whether Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a blockbuster hit when it arrives, or a weirdly-timed failure to launch. Disney's got at least one interesting project coming for the MCU even before then, though.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

VisionQuest promises to pick up the story of Vision, left in a bit of limbo after recent events like the end of WandaVision in his new White Vision version. The show's first trailer arrived as part of D23 this past weekend, and gives us a fairly thorough look at what to expect, including one huge addition to its cast that gives it some genuine flavour.

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The trailer makes it look like Vision has put himself into a sort of cyber-exile, powering down and existing inside his own extremely powerful mind. He's trying to figure out his reason for existence, and his place in the universe – and it looks like he'll somehow be joined by Ultron (James Spader). That vanquished AI might be a figment of Vision's imagination, though, to help him process things.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Either way, though, it looks like there will be action in the real world, too, as Vision realises that the children he had with Scarlet Witch back in WandaVision were not only real, but have now grown up (timeline's getting fuzzy, eh?). His son, in particular, might be in genuine danger, which could be the prompt for Vision to re-enter the fray.

The show's coming on 14 October, and that makes it important – it'll be just before Doomsday, so it might well be the final last-minute bit of storyline prep that people need to watch before they catch the new Avengers outing. After all, a full-strength Vision is a huge power in the MCU, and if he's not in Doomsday, this might explain why.

Conversely, it might explain why he's back in the movie, so either way, it's probably a key watch for Marvel fans. Whether this is all enough to build the hype, given that Doomsday drops the same day as Dune: Part Three, is fairly hard to decide!