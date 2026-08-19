The Slow Horses Season 6 trailer just made me do an actual, out-loud gasp

While I quietly think that the last couple of seasons dipped a little in quality, there's still no doubt that Apple TV's Slow Horses is the single streaming show I look forward to most each year. For one thing, the fact that we get an annual season instead of waiting multiple years between outings is a huge boon.

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Now, its sixth season is imminent, and we've finally got a proper trailer to hint at what's to come for River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and the rest of the gang. As it happens, though, this is one of the most surprising trailers I've seen in years, and features a massive surprise that could feel like a big spoiler, right at the end – be warned!

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The trailer establishes that this season the Slow Horses themselves will be in the sights of some mysterious assassins. They have a list of all those who've worked at Slough House, and they're making their way down it killing them off. That puts the team on high alert, and forces them to round up colleagues to hole up in a safe house.

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River, as is his custom, doesn't seem best pleased about the whole affair, and it doesn't help that his dad (Hugo Weaving) seems to be back in the picture again. An even bigger surprise, though, comes at the end of the trailer (SPOILER WARNING), when Olivia Cooke pops up to renew her role as Sid, who was thought dead at the end of the very first season (but crucially was never shown dead).

Sid coming back felt like a crackpot theory at times, but with long-running series like this you always have the hope that it'll happen, so it's thrilling to see that it's actually real. Lowden and Cooke's on-screen chemistry was also impressive in that first season, so it bodes well for the vibe taking a more optimistic turn.

That said, I'm amazed it's in the trailer, and I can't quite work out whether I feel like it's been spoiled for me. Even writing this piece has made me realise I would have loved to watch the show without knowing she was coming back, and that means it's probably closer to a spoiler than I thought. It made me gasp, though, which very few trailers can say.

The show's back on 16 September, so there's still a few weeks to build the hype, but I'm not sure it needs any more building, at this point.

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