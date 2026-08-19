Arc'teryx just did something very un-Arc'teryx to my favourite GORE-TEX hiking shoes

Arc’teryx has launched the second generation of its Kopec hiking footwear, including an updated Kopec 2 Low GTX Shoe and Kopec 2 Mid GTX Boot.

I’m a big fan of the original Kopec GTX, as it's one of those hiking shoes that feels reassuringly capable without making you feel as though you’ve strapped a pair of traditional walking boots to your feet.

The original Kopec arrived in 2024 during the first year of Arc’teryx’s new era of fully in-house footwear design, following the Vertex Alpine, Sylan and Kragg that launched earlier that spring.

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Kopec 2 Low GTX (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

While the Kopec 2 features GORE-TEX waterproofing and a Vibram Megagrip outsole, Arc’teryx has made a couple of potentially significant changes to how the shoe feels on foot.

Space programme

The biggest update is a wider, more forgiving fit, which supposedly gives your toes more room to splay on longer hikes.

It’s worth stressing that Arc’teryx hasn’t turned the Kopec into a dedicated wide-fit shoe – the brand says the Mid remains a standard D width – but there is more room through the forefoot.

Kopec 2 Mid GTX (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

There’s also new, more responsive midsole foam, which Arc’teryx says improves energy return while providing more protection from rocks and other obstacles underfoot.

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That could make the Kopec 2 Low particularly appealing for fast hiking.

Its low collar allows more dynamic movement, while the Mid adds ankle support and better debris protection for longer hikes and trips with a pack.

Both versions use 5mm lugs and a Vibram Megagrip outsole incorporating LITEBASE technology.

Kopec 2 Low GTX (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

They also share an 8mm drop, with a listed stack height of 23mm at the heel and 15mm at the forefoot.

The Low weighs a claimed 357g per shoe, while the Mid comes in at 399g.

That actually makes both models heavier than their predecessors: Arc’teryx lists the original Kopec GTX at 315g and the previous Mid at 350g.

Waiting game

The Arc’teryx Kopec 2 Low GTX costs $190, while the Kopec 2 Mid GTX is $210 in the US.

At the time of writing, the new models don’t appear to have made their way onto Arc’teryx’s UK store.

The previous-generation Kopec GTX is still listed at £160, while the outgoing Kopec Mid GTX costs £180.

There’s no need to bin your existing Kopecs, then, but the combination of a roomier forefoot and livelier midsole sounds like a sensible evolution of a shoe I already rate highly.

EU and AU availability and prices TBC.