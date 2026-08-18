I love this Lego Star Fox Arwing so much, here's hoping Nintendo agrees

While I thought my Lego building days might be numbered – largely down to lack of space and funds than anything else – this Lego Ideas Star Fox build would have me scurrying to clear some shelf space.

The Lego Ideas site showcases builds from creatives, which other users can upvote in order to promote. It's a savvy idea and one great example of internet community done right.

It's also a prime opportunity for Nintendo to stand up and take note. The Japanese gaming giant is no stranger to Lego, of course, with its current Mario range and other builds, such as the classic NES console, already licensed and available.

But this Star Fox Arwing? It's a thing of beauty, from the creative mind of Lego Ideas member OfficierSerieuzePruik. Check out the detail in the gallery above!

Absent, of course, is any kind of Fox McCloud and co. Minifig set – but what a prime opportunity this would be for Falco Lombardi, Slippy Toad and Peppy Hare to show face in Lego form.

Indeed, the closest 'fox' Minifig I can find is Lego 71025, the series 19 Minifigs pack, which contains a 'fox girl costume', complete with a chicken and a sack. Don't think that'd quite fit the bill – but it'll do as a stand-in for the time being.

(Image credit: Lego)

There's a lot of fanfare around Star Fox at the moment, not least because Nintendo released a revamped version of the N64 classic for the Switch 2 – which I loved playing, as it felt like an all-new game to me.

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This Lego Ideas build has so much detail that really honours the games – and that's a big part of what I love so much about it. Just look at the in-seat controls, the moving wings, the integrated lighting, and the custom stickers.

At the time of writing the build has 897 supporters. That number will surely only increase, though, hitting the integral 1000 figure requirement in little time. You have to be signed up to Lego and logged in, so there's no funny business in fixing the numbers.

So, Nintendo and Lego and Star Fox fans, go and show your support. That's the way this could be made into a real Lego Ideas set – one that you could go and buy in the not-too-distant future. I'll reserve my spot in line right now...