3 new Lego adult builds you won't mind forking out more for

I am both of the following two things: an adult, and a Lego fanatic. So I’m obviously pretty happy that Lego releases a lot of big, complex sets that are aimed at people just like me, even if they do tend to be more expensive than the sets for the kids.

I’ve written about some of these before, but those Lego designers never rest, and in 2026 we’ve seen plenty of new additions to the 18+ lineup.

Rather than list them all here (it would take a while), I’ve picked out three of my absolute favourites of the year so far, all of which look superb on display.

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Here are three new Lego adult builds that are worth the price of entry.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Donkey Kong Arcade

Lego has already honoured one legendary arcade game with its Pac-Man Arcade set, and in 2026 it’s Donkey Kong's turn. The latest set in Nintendo and Lego’s ongoing collaboration is a 1,367-piece build that perfectly recreates the game that started it all for Ninty.

Like the Pac-Man set before it, this is a brick-built arcade machine replica with proper mechanical buttons and sticks. Just like the kids who spent all their pocket money on the real-life equivalent in their local arcades in the early 80s, you control Jumpman (before he was known as Mario) with the joystick, while frantically pressing the jump button to leap over the oncoming barrels released by pulling a lever.

Donkey Kong, very much in his evil era here, and the kidnapped “Lady” (who would eventually become Pauline) are in their original positions at the top of the screen.

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The Lego Donkey Kong Arcade is another remarkably intricate and detailed set to put together, letting you assemble not only the scaffold and ladders that make up the first level of the seminal Nintendo game, but also the barrel-releasing mechanism working away behind the cabinet.

I really love that these sets are also playable, and while not cheap, they certainly aren’t as pricey as installing an actual arcade machine in your living room.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots

Everyone’s favourite flatulent, swamp-dwelling ogre celebrates his 25th anniversary this year, and if you love Shrek like Donkey loves dragons, there’s no better way to show it than by displaying this new set in all of its muddy glory.

The 1,403-piece Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots set is pretty self-explanatory, but as with most of Lego’s adult-oriented builds, it’s all about the little details.

Pop open Shrek’s stomach and you’ll see Easter eggs from the film, like an onion and a tiny waffle-shaped piece. Donkey, meanwhile, has a posable mouth that can hold a blue flower with red thorns.

You’ll also build the “Beware, Ogre” sign that Shrek unsuccessfully erects outside his home to keep out intruders .

Capping the deeply nostalgic Shrek set off is a Puss in Boots minifig, which admittedly does mess with the scale of the thing when you display them all together (are donkeys really that large?), but who wouldn’t want to add that swashbuckling feline to their collection?

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Batman Returns Batmobile

Lego is no stranger to a Batmobile or five. Just about every version of the Caped Crusader’s trusty ride has been recreated in brick form in the two decades that Lego has had the Batman license to play with. But for the first time we just got a large-scale replica of the Batmobile from Batman Returns.

If you think this 2,269-piece set looks familiar, that’s probably because at first glance it’s barely distinguishable from the 1989 Batmobile from Tim Burton’s first movie, which did get its own Lego set a few years ago. However, the new one from the 1992 sequel is a bit smaller than the previous set, which was absolutely enormous, so if you’re struggling for space you might appreciate those more shelf-friendly dimensions.

Also, don’t let the smaller size kid you into thinking this is a less ambitious Batmobile build than its predecessor. In its fully completed form you can admire what is arguably still the most iconic Batmobile design of them all, complete with a detailed cockpit you can peer into by removing the canopy.

Naturally, you get a nice Batman minifig with his own stand too. But the best bit is the convertible feature. Press a button and the vehicle sheds its sides to reveal its slimline Batmissile form, which Batman uses to fit through a teeny alleyway in one of the film's best sequences.

Either can be displayed, and this is the first Lego model to incorporate such a feature.